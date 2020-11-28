Deputy President William Ruto who has been at the forefront calling for amendments to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report seems to have had a change of heart, after declaring support for some of the changes made to the report.

Taking to twitter, the Deputy President said that a new article introduced in the proposed BBI Constitution Bill will address the needs of the ordinary Kenyans- (Hustlers).

He mentioned that the article will have guaranteed minimum returns for all farmers, as well as address the challenges other small-scale traders face.

NEW article 11A in the BBI Constitution bill INTRODUCED AFTER Bomas will ANCHOR the ORDINARY PEOPLES' Hustler economics of wheelbarrow, boda×2, mama mboga, pastoralists/butchers & GUARANTEED MINIMUM RETURNS on coffee, tea, korosho, sukari, maize. BOTTOM UP NOT TRICKLE-DOWN ECONOMICS,” read William Ruto’s tweet.

His words come a few days after the BBI bill was made public and a signature collection drive launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, where they target to have at least 4 million signatures as part of the process leading to the referendum.

The new article (11A) in the Constitution amendment bill talks about the Economy and Shared prosperity.

Article 11(A) in the Constitutional amendment bill
