Deputy President William Ruto who has been at the forefront calling for amendments to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report seems to have had a change of heart, after declaring support for some of the changes made to the report.

Taking to twitter, the Deputy President said that a new article introduced in the proposed BBI Constitution Bill will address the needs of the ordinary Kenyans- (Hustlers).

He mentioned that the article will have guaranteed minimum returns for all farmers, as well as address the challenges other small-scale traders face.

“NEW article 11A in the BBI Constitution bill INTRODUCED AFTER Bomas will ANCHOR the ORDINARY PEOPLES' Hustler economics of wheelbarrow, boda×2, mama mboga, pastoralists/butchers & GUARANTEED MINIMUM RETURNS on coffee, tea, korosho, sukari, maize. BOTTOM UP NOT TRICKLE-DOWN ECONOMICS,” read William Ruto’s tweet.

His words come a few days after the BBI bill was made public and a signature collection drive launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, where they target to have at least 4 million signatures as part of the process leading to the referendum.

The new article (11A) in the Constitution amendment bill talks about the Economy and Shared prosperity.