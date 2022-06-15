Charity Ngilu drops out of Kitui Governor Race

Speaking during a campaign rally at Mutha Township in Kitui County, Odinga said he would like to work with Ngilu in the national government should he win the presidential election on August 9.

Pulse Live Kenya

He urged the locals to chose their next governor from two candidates, former Governor Julius Malombe and former Senator David Musila.

"You will decide between former Governor Julius Malombe and former Senator David Musila who will be your governor. I want to take mama to Nairobi," the Azimo presidential candidate said.

Malombe is vying on a Wiper Party ticket while Musila is vying on Jubilee Party ticket.

In May, there were negotiations between Ngilu and Musila in which the incumbent governor hinted that she was ready for a consensus.

At the time, Wiper had disengaged from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition and it was in the coalition's best interests to field one candidate to floor Wiper's flagbearer.

Musila had also agreed to drop out of the race in favour of Ngilu if the tables turned.

"In the likely event that one of us goes national, they will support the other because we cannot support our competitors," he said.

Governor Ngilu has been instrumental in Odinga's campaign by coordinating the Azimo la Umoja womens wing.