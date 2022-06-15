RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Charity Ngilu drops out of Kitui Governor Race

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Raila Odinga has announced that Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu will not be defending her seat

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga welcomed to Kitui by Governor Charity Ngilu
Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga welcomed to Kitui by Governor Charity Ngilu

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga has announced that Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu will not be defending her seat in the coming August General Elections.

Recommended articles

Speaking during a campaign rally at Mutha Township in Kitui County, Odinga said he would like to work with Ngilu in the national government should he win the presidential election on August 9.

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga welcomed to Kitui by Governor Charity Ngilu
Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga welcomed to Kitui by Governor Charity Ngilu Pulse Live Kenya

He urged the locals to chose their next governor from two candidates, former Governor Julius Malombe and former Senator David Musila.

"You will decide between former Governor Julius Malombe and former Senator David Musila who will be your governor. I want to take mama to Nairobi," the Azimo presidential candidate said.

Malombe is vying on a Wiper Party ticket while Musila is vying on Jubilee Party ticket.

In May, there were negotiations between Ngilu and Musila in which the incumbent governor hinted that she was ready for a consensus.

At the time, Wiper had disengaged from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition and it was in the coalition's best interests to field one candidate to floor Wiper's flagbearer.

Musila had also agreed to drop out of the race in favour of Ngilu if the tables turned.

"In the likely event that one of us goes national, they will support the other because we cannot support our competitors," he said.

Governor Ngilu has been instrumental in Odinga's campaign by coordinating the Azimo la Umoja womens wing.

More to follow...

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sakaja attacks longtime friend Uhuru after degree was revoked

Sakaja attacks longtime friend Uhuru after degree was revoked

Charity Ngilu drops out of Kitui Governor Race

Charity Ngilu drops out of Kitui Governor Race

Ex-PS loses gun in Nairobi

Ex-PS loses gun in Nairobi

Senator Sakaja's degree revoked

Senator Sakaja's degree revoked

I know who is fighting me & why, Sijachizi - Sakaja on his degree saga

I know who is fighting me & why, Sijachizi - Sakaja on his degree saga

Uhuru commissions construction of Kenya International Mental Wellness Hospital [Photos]

Uhuru commissions construction of Kenya International Mental Wellness Hospital [Photos]

More pain for Kenyans as Govt announces increased fuel prices for June-July

More pain for Kenyans as Govt announces increased fuel prices for June-July

Former Governor Isaac Rutto loses mother

Former Governor Isaac Rutto loses mother

Kibicho responds to Gachagua's comments on police uniforms

Kibicho responds to Gachagua's comments on police uniforms

Trending

Rongai morning robbery sends shock to Kenyans [Videos]

CCTV footage of Rongai robbery

CEO announces mass firing for Kenyan journalists

Kenyan journalists covering an event

How Wajackoyah answered voter who said marijuana ruined her son's life

Roots party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah

Rongai robbery main suspect arrested after withdrawing Sh240,000 in Kasarani

CCTV footage of Rongai robbery