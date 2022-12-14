Charlene Ruto explains legality of 'Office of the First Daughter' after uproar

In a comprehensive statement released to the press, Charlene elaborated on the legality of the office in accordance with the constitution and how it is funded.'

“The office of the first daughter is a private entity. It is neither a constitutional office nor is it being funded by Kenyan taxpayers. The office runs to purely facilitate the activities being run by Ms Charlene Ruto,” her statement read in part.

Charlene further said the office of the first daughter is aimed at ensuring that young people have access to opportunities to support their livelihoods and has been on the push for climate change advocacy.

“The office of the first daughter has at all times acted in good faith to ensure that Kenyan Youth have a voice and get access to opportunities to enable sustainable livelihoods,” concluded her statement.

Charlene Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

The video of Charlene Ruto introducing the team from the office of the first daughter has been doing rounds on social media with many questioning the legality of the office.

This is not the first time the daughter from the first family is finding herself trending, recently Charlene opened up on selling smokies during her days in campus, a revelation many considered a lie.

In another case, Charlene confessed to getting her shopping from Gikomba market which like the other revelation was not positively received.