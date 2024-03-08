The sports category has moved to a new website.

Husband awarded Sh23M after his wife was stabbed in a hotel within Maasai Mara

Denis Mwangi

Chinese national awarded Sh23M after his wife was stabbed in a hotel within Maasai Mara

Keekorok Lodge in Maasai Mara
Keekorok Lodge in Maasai Mara

Keekorok Lodge has been mandated to pay Sh23 million to the family of a Chinese tourist who tragically lost her life at the lodge in 2016.

The incident, which occurred within the serene confines of Maasai Mara Game Reserve, has sparked significant attention and legal action, culminating in this verdict.

The lawsuit was initiated by Dong Yi, the husband of Luo Jinli, who held the management of the lodge responsible for negligence leading to the untimely demise of his wife.

Luo Jinli met her unfortunate fate on August 8, 2016, when she was fatally stabbed during her stay at Keekorok Lodge. Dong Yi himself suffered severe injuries in the same incident.

3 Days Maasai Mara Safari
3 Days Maasai Mara Safari Pulse Nigeria

According to evidence presented during the legal proceedings, the altercation that led to the tragic outcome was reportedly instigated by Lee Changpin, a Chinese tour guide.

Allegedly, the dispute arose over seating arrangements during dinner at the lodge's restaurant.

The altercation escalated quickly, with Lee brandishing a steak knife during the heated exchange.

Luo Jinli, a 45-year-old security manager from Beijing, was enjoying her vacation in the company of her husband and a group of fellow tourists.

A tourist gazes at an African Elephant in Maasai Mara National Reserve.
A tourist gazes at an African Elephant in Maasai Mara National Reserve. (Timbuktu Travel) Pulse Live Kenya

The family had checked into Sun Africa Hotels, operating under the brand Keekorok Lodge Maasai Mara, on the day of the incident, accompanied by their tour guide Bai Jiang.

The legal proceedings have now concluded with the court ruling in favour of the plaintiff, holding Keekorok Lodge accountable for negligence in ensuring the safety of its guests.

Denis Mwangi

