Chopper carrying Isaac Mwaura & Kenya Red Cross boss makes emergency landing

The incident occurred in Gishungo, Kikuyu Constituency.

The officials were returning after overseeing the distribution of relief supplies to residents affected by recent severe weather in Nyando, Kisumu county.

ADVERTISEMENT

The emergency landing, fortunately, resulted in no injuries, with both officials and the helicopter crew reported safe.

In Nyando, Mwaura led the distribution of non food items to 441 floods affected persons who were displaced by the overflow of River Nyando.

The non-food items include: Kitchen set, blankets, a mini tent, a water purifier, bar soap, blankets, mosquito nets, dignity pack, lesso, torch. The package is worth Sh6,500

The national government is collaborating with with the County Government of Kisumu and the Kenya Red Cross in responding to the humanitarian emergency across the country.

Kenya Red Cross & government officials visit displaced residents in Nyando, Kisumu county Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Red Cross & government officials visit displaced residents in Nyando, Kisumu county Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya Red Cross & government officials visit displaced residents in Nyando, Kisumu county Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya Red Cross & government officials visit displaced residents in Nyando, Kisumu county Pulse Live Kenya