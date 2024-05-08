Chopper carrying Isaac Mwaura & Kenya Red Cross boss makes emergency landing

Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura and Kenya Red Cross Secretary General Idriss Ahmed were forced into an emergency helicopter landing due to adverse weather conditions.
Government issues update after helicopter carrying Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura & Kenya Red Cross SG Idriss Ahmed makes emergency landing in Kikuyu
The incident occurred in Gishungo, Kikuyu Constituency.
The officials were returning after overseeing the distribution of relief supplies to residents affected by recent severe weather in Nyando, Kisumu county.
The emergency landing, fortunately, resulted in no injuries, with both officials and the helicopter crew reported safe.
In Nyando, Mwaura led the distribution of non food items to 441 floods affected persons who were displaced by the overflow of River Nyando.
The non-food items include: Kitchen set, blankets, a mini tent, a water purifier, bar soap, blankets, mosquito nets, dignity pack, lesso, torch. The package is worth Sh6,500
The national government is collaborating with with the County Government of Kisumu and the Kenya Red Cross in responding to the humanitarian emergency across the country.
The package is worth Ksh 6,500 each. Present were Idriss Ahmed ,Secretary General of the Kenya Red Cross, Judith Oluoch CEC Kisumu County Flora Moroa, Regional Commissioner Nyanza. Hon Pete area MCA amongst others. My office will continue giving daily updates
