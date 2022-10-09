Citizen TV explains why the TV station went off-air on Sunday morning

Viewers who were watching the Rauka gospel show hosted by Joyce Omondi were left in the dark with some taking to the station’s social media platforms seeking to know what was wrong.

In a statement, the station encouraged its viewers to continue watching through YouTube channel, adding Citizen TV was experiencing a technical hitch.

"Alright, everybody welcome back to Rauka, just a few minutes to the top of the hour. We will continue with our programming but we are having a slight technical hitch on our TV signal. However, we are live on YouTube. If you know someone who is watching the show using the TV signal, encourage them to hop onto our Citizen TV live channel on You Tube where they will be able to catch up with everything that is happening," media personality Joyce Omondi stated.

Viewers were concerned after the signal paused for about 20 minutes before the screen went into full colour bars.

Pulse Live Kenya

Dephedon Paul Tinega: Thanks for that information..Since early morning ,I have been shifting Aerial from one place to another in search of network.!

Gladys Mariita: Thanks...I was thinking ni TV yangu imekuwa na shida.

"Check your transmissions as you have paused on my TV for like 10 minutes now...nothing is showing on my TV,"James Britam stated.