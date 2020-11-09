City businessman Jaren Otieno to donate food to vulnerable communities in Ndhiwa, Homabay

City businessman Jared Otieno is set to donate food to residents of Ndhiwa Sub County in Homabay, to help communities that have been affected by Covid-19.

Mr Otieno through his foundation, Jared Otieno Foundation is set to help these families as the country faces the second wave of the coronavirus disease infections.

This will be the second phase of the food distribution exercise that has been ongoing in Ndhiwa Sub County.

The Nairobi businessman said that he decided to set aside funds to help residents of his home county who have been hit hard by the spread of Covid-19 in the rural areas.

“After the first phase of such distributions I took time to evaluate the latter distributions done on my behalf by my representatives on the ground and decided to set aside more funds to cover more vulnerable persons and the same shall replicate itself in other sub-counties,” said Mr Otieno.

Adding that; “We will not stop here. This pandemic has taught us to be our brothers’ keeper. We will continue to use the resources provided to us to help those in need, especially in the rural areas.”