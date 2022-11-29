Nairobi's City Hall has confirmed that at least 43 bar owners have been arrested in the crackdown against noise pollution within residential areas.
City Hall reveals number of bar owners arrested after warning on noise pollution
The county government of Nairobi this week launched a crackdown on entertainment joints established within residential areas
Recommended articles
The governor's office has further indicated that the bar owners were arrested following a noise assessment carried out by city officers at their establishments after Nairobi residents filed complaints.
According to the county government, the 43 were issued with noise improvement notices and their managers or owners were arrested for flouting the regulations.
This City Hall report comes as Governor Johnson Sakaja has taken up the task of regulating city nightclubs in response to public outrage over noise pollution, especially in residential areas.
Governor Sakaja canceled licenses for all nightclubs operating in residential areas last week, with a crackdown following on November 27. He emphasised that his administration will no longer issue or renew licenses for nightclubs in the said areas.
President William Ruto has backed Sakaja's initiative assuring the Nairobi governor of support from the national government.
Here are the clubs that have been put on notice.
- Oysterbay bar
- 909 Lounge
- Quiver Lounge
- Barizi club
- Club 1824
- Pistop club
- Claret
- Egesa Villa
- Onyx
- Gucci Bar (Former Uptown Grill)
- Amazon Park M
- Cliques Lounge
- Oaks & Corks
- Ferrero
- Unnamed Miraa kiosk Menelik road, Kilimani
- Victoria Breeze
- The kettle House
- Empire Lounge
- Casa Vera Lounge
- Roadhouse Grill
- Blackyz Lounge
- Gemini Bistro
- Cigars & Booze
- Eltaju Bistro
- Cloud Twenty
- Cavalli Lounge
- Hera Aqua Gardens
- Zinque Tavern
- Joanna’s Kitchen
- City Ranch
- Miale Lounge
- Eltajau Bistro
- Ashaki Bar and Grill
- Cloud 20
- Fine Breeze Grill
- iBury Lounge
- The Bar Next Door
- Claret Lounge
- Barizi Lounge
- Egesa Lounge
- 909 Lounge
- Oyster Bay
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke