City Hall reveals number of bar owners arrested after warning on noise pollution

Masia Wambua

The county government of Nairobi this week launched a crackdown on entertainment joints established within residential areas

Governor Johnson Sakaja and a section of security detail
Governor Johnson Sakaja and a section of security detail

Nairobi's City Hall has confirmed that at least 43 bar owners have been arrested in the crackdown against noise pollution within residential areas.

The governor's office has further indicated that the bar owners were arrested following a noise assessment carried out by city officers at their establishments after Nairobi residents filed complaints.

According to the county government, the 43 were issued with noise improvement notices and their managers or owners were arrested for flouting the regulations.

This City Hall report comes as Governor Johnson Sakaja has taken up the task of regulating city nightclubs in response to public outrage over noise pollution, especially in residential areas.

Governor Sakaja canceled licenses for all nightclubs operating in residential areas last week, with a crackdown following on November 27. He emphasised that his administration will no longer issue or renew licenses for nightclubs in the said areas.

President William Ruto has backed Sakaja's initiative assuring the Nairobi governor of support from the national government.

Here are the clubs that have been put on notice.

  1. Oysterbay bar
  2. 909 Lounge
  3. Quiver Lounge
  4. Barizi club
  5. Club 1824
  6. Pistop club
  7. Claret
  8. Egesa Villa
  9. Onyx
  10. Gucci Bar (Former Uptown Grill)
  11. Amazon Park M
  12. Cliques Lounge
  13. Oaks & Corks
  14. Ferrero
  15. Unnamed Miraa kiosk Menelik road, Kilimani
  16. Victoria Breeze
  17. The kettle House
  18. Empire Lounge
  19. Casa Vera Lounge
  20. Roadhouse Grill
  21. Blackyz Lounge
  22. Gemini Bistro
  23. Cigars & Booze
  24. Eltaju Bistro
  25. Cloud Twenty
  26. Cavalli Lounge
  27. Hera Aqua Gardens
  28. Zinque Tavern
  29. Joanna’s Kitchen
  30. City Ranch
  31. Miale Lounge
  32. Eltajau Bistro
  33. Ashaki Bar and Grill
  34. Cloud 20
  35. Fine Breeze Grill
  36. iBury Lounge
  37. The Bar Next Door
  38. Claret Lounge
  39. Barizi Lounge
  40. Egesa Lounge
  41. 909 Lounge
  42. Oyster Bay
Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.

