City Hall reveals number of bar owners arrested after warning on noise pollution

The governor's office has further indicated that the bar owners were arrested following a noise assessment carried out by city officers at their establishments after Nairobi residents filed complaints.

According to the county government, the 43 were issued with noise improvement notices and their managers or owners were arrested for flouting the regulations.

This City Hall report comes as Governor Johnson Sakaja has taken up the task of regulating city nightclubs in response to public outrage over noise pollution, especially in residential areas.

Governor Sakaja canceled licenses for all nightclubs operating in residential areas last week, with a crackdown following on November 27. He emphasised that his administration will no longer issue or renew licenses for nightclubs in the said areas.

President William Ruto has backed Sakaja's initiative assuring the Nairobi governor of support from the national government.

Pulse Live Kenya

Here are the clubs that have been put on notice.