Cleophas Malala forced to apologise to police after derogatory remarks

Senator Malala had claimed that the police service was a preserve of school dropouts and people without academic strengths.

The politician said that the NPS does not require highly skilled people because the job description is "unsophisticated."

A police officer, he claimed, is simply responsible for handling a firearm and hence does not require technical knowledge, which would push them to continue their education.

"Provided they got two arms and legs, let them join the police service. A police service job only entails handling firearms, which doesn't need training. Let those who have passed their examinations go to universities as those who failed and dropped out join the police service," Malala said.

Public apology

Senator Malala in his apology defended that his statements were taken out of context.

“My attention has been drawn to a video circulating on social media about my utterances on the Police. I wish to categorically state that my remarks were taken totally out of context.

