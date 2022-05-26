RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Cleophas Malala forced to apologise to police after derogatory remarks

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Senator Malala had claimed that the police service was a preserve of school dropouts.

Senator Cleophas Malala
Senator Cleophas Malala

On Wednesday, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala was forced to apologise to the National Police Service after making remarks about officers during a rally.

Recommended articles

Senator Malala had claimed that the police service was a preserve of school dropouts and people without academic strengths.

The politician said that the NPS does not require highly skilled people because the job description is "unsophisticated."

A police officer, he claimed, is simply responsible for handling a firearm and hence does not require technical knowledge, which would push them to continue their education.

Senator Cleophas Malala
Senator Cleophas Malala ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi loses bid to expel Senator Cleophas Malala as Registrar of Political Parties nullifies move Pulse Live Kenya

"Provided they got two arms and legs, let them join the police service. A police service job only entails handling firearms, which doesn't need training. Let those who have passed their examinations go to universities as those who failed and dropped out join the police service," Malala said.

Senator Malala in his apology defended that his statements were taken out of context.

My attention has been drawn to a video circulating on social media about my utterances on the Police. I wish to categorically state that my remarks were taken totally out of context.

Senator Cleophas Malala at the ANC National Delegates Conference held at Bomas of Kenya on January 23, 2022
Senator Cleophas Malala at the ANC National Delegates Conference held at Bomas of Kenya on January 23, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Their importance to us cannot be underscored. It is in light of this that I wish to withdraw my remarks and apologise to our disciplined forces for the discomfort my remarks may have caused” read his apology on Facebook.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DP Ruto breaks protocol, invites Karua to speak at National Prayer Breakfast

DP Ruto breaks protocol, invites Karua to speak at National Prayer Breakfast

How Githu Muigai bought Sh100M apartments through agent, now demands money back

How Githu Muigai bought Sh100M apartments through agent, now demands money back

Police react to Senator Malala after claiming the NPS comprises school dropouts

Police react to Senator Malala after claiming the NPS comprises school dropouts

Cleophas Malala forced to apologise to police after derogatory remarks

Cleophas Malala forced to apologise to police after derogatory remarks

FBI traces proceeds of Sh3.7billion US scam to Kenya, 2 arrested

FBI traces proceeds of Sh3.7billion US scam to Kenya, 2 arrested

Kenya heightens surveillance at border due to monkeypox

Kenya heightens surveillance at border due to monkeypox

Kenyan hero receives prestigious award in the US for rescuing children [Photos]

Kenyan hero receives prestigious award in the US for rescuing children [Photos]

Uhuru, Ruto, Raila expected at tomorrows National Prayer Breakfast meeting

Uhuru, Ruto, Raila expected at tomorrows National Prayer Breakfast meeting

Nominated US Ambassador to Kenya grilled by Senate Foreign Relations Committee

Nominated US Ambassador to Kenya grilled by Senate Foreign Relations Committee

Trending

How innocent photo with Raila ruined my life - Sasha Mbote opens up [Video]

How innocent photo with Raila ruined my life - Sasha Mbote opens up [Video]

Mirema Murder: Mugota's wife reveals husband's secretive lifestyle

Samuel Mugota was shot dead in Mirema, Roysambu

DCI releases photos of 'Basmati Babes' accused of drugging clubgoers in Nairobi

DCI released photos of women accused of drugging revellers in Nairobi clubs

Kenya Air Force invites Kenyans to one-of-a-kind air show festival

Kenya Defence Forces in conjunction with Aero Club will hold an exciting Museum Air Show Festival this Saturday, 28th May 2022 at Uhuru Gardens along Lang’ata Road in Nairobi.