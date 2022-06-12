Cleophas Malala raises the bar higher with promise to Ruto in Kakamega

Ruto who is on a vote-hunting mission in Kakamega was hosted by local leaders led by Malala and attended a church service before embarking on the campaign trail.

The Kakamega Senator confirmed to Ruto that working with others in Kenya Kwanza, the 70 percent target assigned to Wetangula and Mudavadi will be surpassed and promised that 90 % is the figure they will deliver.

As part of the agreement to have a share in government should Ruto win, the ANC party leader and his Ford Kenya counterpart were tasked with ensuring that Ruto gets at least 70% of votes cast in their Western Kenya backyards.

The Senator reminded the UDA party leader to be ready to give them the 30 percent share in all government appointments as agreed in the deal that saw ANC and Ford Kenya back his Ruto’s candidature.

"We will pray for you and pledge our support as Western Kenya people. We have agreed that you are going to give us 30% and that we should give you 70% of the votes. But 70% target that you have given to us is not enough, if we gave Kibaki 82% in 2002, gave Raila 85% in 2007, 78% in 2013 and 82% in 2017 what can prevent us from delivering 90% to you?

"As the people of the Western region, we are able to give more than 70 percent of the votes instead we shall deliver 90 per cent. As long as you do not disappoint in honouring your 30 percent to us." Malala explained during the church service at ACK Kakamega that was also attended by DP Ruto.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Usitunfanyishe biashara Uhuru” alikufanyia warning

Malala cautioned Ruto against shortchanging the region, noting that he is familiar with how President Uhuru Kenyatta allegedly shortchanged the UDA party leader.

"Tukiunda serikali, 30% usianze stori bwana ati oh serikali imekua kubwa, hapana, yetu 30 utuwekee. Usitufanyishe biashara Uhuru alikufanyia na sasa huko hapa bottom na sisi, kazi tunafanya sasa ni kuenda up na wewe tena. Sisi hatutaki tukishakupea hio 90% useme eti serikali imekua kubwa sasa mara haiwezekani," he told Ruto

On his part, Wetangula who was also in attendance pleaded with voters not to cast what he referred to as losing votes and appealed to residents to shun Raila Odinga.

He accused Odinga of deserting the region when he was most needed despite getting their support for years.

"2007 2013 2017 we voted for Raila but he looks at us like instruments to play with. This time we hope you will see the benefits from the Kenya kwanza government. Dont put your votes in a wasted basket," he said.

The Ford Kenya party leader assured the residents that their interests wil; be well-taken care of in Kenya Kwanza.

"In Western when things were right Mumias sugar and Nzoia sugar sustained many lives but it's no longer that way," he added.

"We pray that God may remove all the huddles so that DP Ruto can take up the leadership of this country so that things can change for the better." Wetangula concluded.

The battle for Western Kenya votes has been shaping up with most polls indicating that Azimio la Umoja’s Raila Odinga is still in the lead in a majority of the counties.