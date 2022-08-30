I now understand what Raila feels - Malala's statement after election loss

Speaking after Fernandes Odinga Barasa of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) was declared the Kakamega governor-elect, Malala revealed that even though he feels dejected for losing, he is ready to move on.

"After the results were announced earlier today, I asked myself, if losing an election is this painful then how has Raila felt all along? The former Prime Minister has lost five elections but he still remains strong and determined. I personally appreciate him," he said.

Barasa, the governor-elect garnered 192,929 votes, followed closely by Amani National Congress (ANC) candidate Malala with 159,508 votes. The third closest competitor was Cyrus Jirongo of UDP with 5,974 votes.

Pulse Live Kenya

Others were Michael Osundwa (Independent) garnered 1,146 votes, Samuel Omukoko of MDP 761 votes and Austin Opitso Otieno (Independent) got 761 votes and Suleiman Sumba of Kanu with 178 votes.

Speaking after being declared the winner, Barasa thanked the people of Kakamega for electing him as the second governor of the fourth largest county in terms of population.

"It was not an easy journey, as you all know, this election was supposed to be conducted on August 9, which was then postponed to August 23. IEBC then announced that the elections would actually take place on August 29, however my supporters did not give up," he said.

Barasa further thanked his party leader, Raila Odinga for the support. He reassured the Azimio One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate that he will not let his party down once he assumes office.

Pulse Live Kenya

"The residents of Kakamega have demonstrated that our county is an Azimio county. They managed to elect-in 11 Members of Parliament (MP) out of the 13. We also have 48 Members of County Assembly out of 60," stated Barasa.

Barasa concluded his victory speech by appreciating his competitors as well as encouraged them to join forces in order to help the people of Kakamega.