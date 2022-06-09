Coincidence as Uhuru, Ruto, Raila, Kalonzo all travel out of Kenya

The trip was significant for President Kenyatta as it marked his first visit to Mogadishu since Somalia reestablished diplomatic ties with Kenya last June - following a six-month spat between the two nations.

Deputy President William Ruto cut short his political campaigns to fly out of the country on short notice.

This comes just hours after Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga and former vice president Kalonzo Musyoka flew to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

This leaves National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi as the highest-ranking state officer in the country until the head of state returns.

According to insiders, Raila and Kalonzo's trip could take a day or two while the DP’s return date is yet to be shared.

“Our captain has dashed out in the neighbourhood but will be back shortly. He has travelled into the neighbourhood for a day or so, however, I cannot release that officially,” a source close to Odinga said.

As for the presidential campaigns, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua will have to hold the fort as their principals are away.

How running mates have affected presidential candidates' popularity

According to two surveys released by Infotrak and Tifa, Ruto's popularity shrank following the unveiling of their running mates.

The Tifa poll was conducted just days after the two candidates made their announcements.

Raila's popularity stood at 39 per cent against the DP’s 35 per cent. Odinga’s popularity increased from 32% in April to 39% in May, while Ruto’s declined from 39%.

Among those who indicated that they would vote for Raila, 85% identified Martha Karua while among Ruto’s supporters, 59% identified Rigathi.