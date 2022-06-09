RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Coincidence as Uhuru, Ruto, Raila, Kalonzo all travel out of Kenya

Denis Mwangi

All of the country's top leaders jetted out of the country on Thursday

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Azimo la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga, and DP Ruto
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday flew out to Somalia to attend the inauguration ceremony of Somalia's new president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Mogadishu.

The trip was significant for President Kenyatta as it marked his first visit to Mogadishu since Somalia reestablished diplomatic ties with Kenya last June - following a six-month spat between the two nations.

Deputy President William Ruto cut short his political campaigns to fly out of the country on short notice.

President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya arrived in Mogadishu for President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud inauguration. President Kenyatta flew in a KDF- Airforce C-27J Spartan Tactical Military Transport Aircraft (TMAT)
This comes just hours after Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga and former vice president Kalonzo Musyoka flew to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

This leaves National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi as the highest-ranking state officer in the country until the head of state returns.

According to insiders, Raila and Kalonzo's trip could take a day or two while the DP’s return date is yet to be shared.

Kalonzo Musyoka and Raila Odinga at a past event
Our captain has dashed out in the neighbourhood but will be back shortly. He has travelled into the neighbourhood for a day or so, however, I cannot release that officially,” a source close to Odinga said.

As for the presidential campaigns, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua will have to hold the fort as their principals are away.

According to two surveys released by Infotrak and Tifa, Ruto's popularity shrank following the unveiling of their running mates.

Deputy President William Ruto and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua
The Tifa poll was conducted just days after the two candidates made their announcements.

Raila's popularity stood at 39 per cent against the DP’s 35 per cent. Odinga’s popularity increased from 32% in April to 39% in May, while Ruto’s declined from 39%.

Among those who indicated that they would vote for Raila, 85% identified Martha Karua while among Ruto’s supporters, 59% identified Rigathi.

The latest poll by Infotak showed that Odinga was leading with a popularity of 42% followed by the Deputy President with a popularity rating of 38%.

Denis Mwangi

