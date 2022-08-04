New security command base launched in Rift Valley

Speaking during the launch of the multi-agency security command center at the regional police headquarters, Regional Commissioner Maalim Mohamed highlighted that the command center will aim in preventing the recurrence of post-election violence scenes as witnessed.

“Rift Valley will never witness what has been happening in successive elections,” said Maalim.

Further, he noted that the facility has been opened in 14 more counties in the region to ensure smooth security monitoring.

“The command center will help security officers to respond swiftly to any incidents during the election across the 14 counties of the region,” he said.

Maalim, also disclosed that regional security teams have spoken to residents especially in areas considered violence hotspots such as Molo, Njoro, Keringet, and Olenguruone in Kuresoi South.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner assured that team had been well equipped to deal with electoral offenses asking the government to suspend curfew in the North Rift area to give police humble time to deal with election matters.

“The Public Order Act requires the police to be notified but this time around police are so busy manning the elections and we have no time to run after you so please suspend those until after the elections,” he said.

This development comes days after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i red-zoned 3 towns in the Rift Valley region claiming the areas had been determined by the council as vulnerable to disturbance.

The National Security Council approved the deployment of more security forces in some areas ahead of the General Election.

CS Matiang’i said the areas had been determined by the council as vulnerable to disturbance. He said the Ministry had noted anxiety in the regions and the decision was reached after consultations with security apparatus as well as a review of security reports from all the counties.

The CS said further said residents were going to see more patrols by the officers including air surveillance clarifying that the security agents were not after causing any chaos.