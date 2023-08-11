Ex-CS Amina picked for key role in Zimbabwe

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, constituted a Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) at the invitation of Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

The team includes;

Amb. Amina Chawahir Mohamed , Chairperson, Former Cabinet Secretary for Education and Foreign Affairs, Kenya

, Chairperson, Former Cabinet Secretary for Education and Foreign Affairs, Kenya Hon. Philip McMurdo , Former Judge of the Supreme Court of Queensland, Australia

, Former Judge of the Supreme Court of Queensland, Australia Hon. Pelonomi Venson , Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Botswana, and Journalist

, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Botswana, and Journalist Lomcebo Dlamini , Human Rights Expert, Eswatini

, Human Rights Expert, Eswatini HE Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas , Former UN Special Representative of the SG for West Africa and the Sahel, Ghana

, Former UN Special Representative of the SG for West Africa and the Sahel, Ghana Prof. Prajapati Trivedi , Commonwealth Special Envoy for SDG Implementation and Professor at Management Development Institute (MDI), India

, Commonwealth Special Envoy for SDG Implementation and Professor at Management Development Institute (MDI), India Dr Nasim Zaidi , Former Chief Election Commissioner of India

, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India Amb. Aloun N'Dombet-Assamba , Former Jamaica High Commissioner to the UK and Former Politician, Jamaica

, Former Jamaica High Commissioner to the UK and Former Politician, Jamaica Wyvolyn Patterson , Mass Communications Expert, Former Editor in Chief of the Gleaner, Jamaica

, Mass Communications Expert, Former Editor in Chief of the Gleaner, Jamaica Samuel Oe-Amseb , President of Association for Local Authorities in Namibia (ALAN) and Former Mayor of Outjo, Namibia

, President of Association for Local Authorities in Namibia (ALAN) and Former Mayor of Outjo, Namibia Nighat Dad , Lawyer and Digital Rights Expert, Pakistan

, Lawyer and Digital Rights Expert, Pakistan Amb. Julius Peter Moto , Former Uganda High Commissioner to the UK, Uganda

, Former Uganda High Commissioner to the UK, Uganda Baroness Denise Patricia Kingsmill , Member of the House of Lords (Labour Peer), United Kingdom

, Member of the House of Lords (Labour Peer), United Kingdom Brian Hunter Speers , President, Commonwealth Lawyers Association (CLA), United Kingdom

, President, Commonwealth Lawyers Association (CLA), United Kingdom Kryticous Patrick Nshindano, Former Chief Elections Officer at the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Zimbabwe is currently undergoing a membership assessment process to rejoin the Commonwealth and this election marks a significant step in Zimbabwe's democratic governance.

This will be the second successive COG to observe the country's harmonised elections since Zimbabwe left the Commonwealth in December 2003.

Approximately 6.6 million people are registered to vote in the election and will have the right to cast their ballot for their presidential candidate and candidates for both houses of the National Assembly, and local councillors.

Strengthening the electoral system

ADVERTISEMENT

The mandate of the Group, which is independent and impartial, is to observe the preparations for the election, the polling, counting and the results process, and the overall electoral environment.

The observers will assess the conduct of the process as a whole and, where appropriate, make recommendations for the strengthening of the electoral system in Zimbabwe.

Google

Prior to deployment across Zimbabwe, the Group will have briefings with the electoral authorities, political parties, law enforcement agencies, the diplomatic community, media and civil society groups representing women, youth and people with disabilities.

Upon fulfilling their mandate, the COG will submit a comprehensive report containing their observations and recommendations to the Commonwealth Secretary-General.

ADVERTISEMENT