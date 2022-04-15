RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Communications Authority extends SIM card registration by 6 months

Dennis Milimo

The Authority had set Friday 15, as the deadline

Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) Director-General Ezra Chiloba
Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) Director-General Ezra Chiloba

Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) under the leadership of its Director-General Ezra Chiloba has extended the SIM card registration by six months.

The authority had set Friday April 15, 2022, as the deadline for all SIM card registration but now has pushed the deadline to October 15, 2022.

However, CA warned that all service providers who will not have registered their customers by the new deadline will be fined.

On Thursday, Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) Director-General Ezra Chiloba said that the authority will consult with mobile network operators on the possibility of extending the SIM card registration exercise.

Chiloba noted that the extension will give customers an opportunity to validate their registration details.

CA Director-General Ezra Chiloba speaks during a function with the ODPP on April 4, 2022
CA Director-General Ezra Chiloba speaks during a function with the ODPP on April 4, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

“We will have a meeting this evening to deliberate ways in which we can help citizens register. The sim cards might be switched off tomorrow but we will listen to the operators because it was their obligation to re-register the sim cards afresh and ensure that persons seeking to do so submit all of the required details as mandated by law,” said Chiloba.

On the other hand, ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru said wondered why Kenyans are calling for an extension yet they have not treated the exercise with the seriousness it deserves.

On Friday, Safaricom informed their customers that they can now re-registered their SIM cards online as per the government requirement to avoid switch off.

The telecommunications company is following in the foot-steps of its competitors - Telkom Kenya and Airtel Kenya who have been allowing their customers to submit their details online – without visiting their agents or retail shops.

To submit your details online for your Safaricom SIM card, use this link.

Dennis Milimo

