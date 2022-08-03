Newly promoted Police Commander flushes out 'Confirm' gang leader

Macharia, better known by his alias, Deco, was arrested on Wednesday morning in Nakuru.

The gang is accused of beng behind insecurity in Nakuru, which resulted in a crackdown on the criminals.

In late June, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i promoted former Kasarani Deputy County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo and appointed him as Nakuru Police Commander.

This was one of the strategies the ministry implemented to deal with the criminal gangs that have wreaked havoc on many parts of Nakuru, especially in Nakuru Town East and West.

“We have made changes in the management of security in this city and from today, we will have police patrols. We want the residents to have a new relationship with the police,” said Matiang'i.

During the visit to Nakuru, the CS who was accompanied by Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti and General Service Unit (GSU) Commandant Douglas Kanja, promised residents that the government was going to flush out the criminals especially members of the notorious gang, Confirm.

“We have all the resources, we are not going to sleep until we get the last one of them,” he said.

The gang has recently been blamed for an increase in muggings, rape and murders witnessed across Mawanga.

Before the intervention of security officers, the residents of Nakuru had turned to mob justice to combat the crime rate.