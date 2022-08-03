RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Newly promoted Police Commander flushes out 'Confirm' gang leader

Denis Mwangi

The 'Confirm' gang had been terrorising residents in Nakuru, resulting in security changes ordered by CS Matiang'i

Police officers in Nakuru have arrested Dickson Macharia Waithera, leader of the dreaded Confirm criminal gang.
Macharia, better known by his alias, Deco, was arrested on Wednesday morning in Nakuru.

The gang is accused of beng behind insecurity in Nakuru, which resulted in a crackdown on the criminals.

In late June, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i promoted former Kasarani Deputy County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo and appointed him as Nakuru Police Commander.

This was one of the strategies the ministry implemented to deal with the criminal gangs that have wreaked havoc on many parts of Nakuru, especially in Nakuru Town East and West.

We have made changes in the management of security in this city and from today, we will have police patrols. We want the residents to have a new relationship with the police,” said Matiang'i.

READ: Sharpshooter kills Katombi Gang leader escaping on speeding motorbike

During the visit to Nakuru, the CS who was accompanied by Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti and General Service Unit (GSU) Commandant Douglas Kanja, promised residents that the government was going to flush out the criminals especially members of the notorious gang, Confirm.

We have all the resources, we are not going to sleep until we get the last one of them,” he said.

The gang has recently been blamed for an increase in muggings, rape and murders witnessed across Mawanga.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i addressing presser after security meeting in Nakuru county
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i addressing presser after security meeting in Nakuru county

Before the intervention of security officers, the residents of Nakuru had turned to mob justice to combat the crime rate.

That same month, three members of the gang received the wrath of angry residents who pounced on them, killing one. The three were caught as they tried to snatch mobile phones from residents.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

