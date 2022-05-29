Kalonzo still vying & accepted Raila's offer - Wiper officials send mixed messages

The party complied with a deadline set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for Kalonzo to resubmit signatures supporting his presidential bid, which had been set for 9:00 a.m, Sunday May 29.

“The National Elections Board (NEB) wishes to confirm that we have complied with this requirement as we have already submitted the soft copy of our candidate’s supporters in Excel format today [Saturday] which is well within the deadline set by IEBC," a statement clarified.

According to Wiper Vice-Chairman and Makueni gubernatorial candidate Mutula Kilonzo Jr, Kalonzo has retreated back to Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party and has indeed accepted the Chief Minister position that was offered to him by flag bearer Raila Odinga.

“He (Mr Musyoka) called us to a meeting and told us to announce that he had decided to work with those who are determined to foster peace and end corruption in Kenya.

“Although we have been mistreated, we shall work with these people,” Mr Kilonzo Jr explained.

According to the Makueni lawmaker, Kalonzo decided to go it alone after missing out on the running mate slot to protest what he termed as 'mistreatment' and in a bid to restore honour to the Kamba community.

Kilonzo Jr shares the same understanding with Borabu MP Ben Momanyi who is the Wiper party gubernatorial candidate for Nyamira County.

“We have decided as a party that we are going back to Azimio and that is why we were not seriously pursuing his candidature. We will soon begin campaigning as a team.

“We had agreed two days ago not to run; that is why we decided not to pursue his candidature in terms of meeting the requirements,” Momanyi explained.

Wiper party meets new IEBC deadline

The party’s National Elections Board Chairperson, Agatha N. Solitei however maintains that Kalonzo is still in the race and the party has made all the corrections requested by IEBC.

“We ask citizens of goodwill and supporters of His Excellency Steven Kalonzo Musyoka to rest assured that His Excellency is still in the race to contest for the Presidency of the Republic of Kenya,” read a statement dated May 28, and signed by Wiper’s National Elections Board Chairperson Agatha Solitei.