Contents of Ruto's personal letter from 1984 unearthed [Details]

The letter which is in the custody of the school was written in 1984 as Ruto was transitioning from Wareng Secondary School to Kapsabet High School for his A-levels.

In the document, the incoming president cited his love for education and his belief in God.

According to his former teacher at Wareng Peter Waweru, the incoming president had a spark in his eyes that he will never forget.

"In school, I enjoyed literature as my favourite subject, others are English, CRE, Mathematics and Geography. Despite other subjects like Mathematics and Chemistry being hard, I have liked them so much.

"Literature has been my best subject and with the help of God, I hope to write at least a book in the future," Ruto wrote.

He also mentioned his family, detailing that he had nine brothers and seven sisters born to his father who had two wives. Ruto’s grandmother put the size of the family at 20 individuals.

He expressed confidence that he would be successful if he worked hard.

Ruto continued putting effort into his studies and would always emerge among the top 10 students.

He noted down his experience in leading students at the institution.

“I have been able to meet several obstacles, but because of my Christian stand, I have managed to conquer all. As the hostel captain I have found problems here and there, since where food is concerned, there alway a lot of problems, but because of my bravery and Christian stand, I have managed to go through,” he wrote.