Nigerian prophet who predicted Ruto's win cautions him to slow down

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, the head of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church who has previously been blasted for fake prophecies noted that bearing in mind that the Kenya Kwanza manifesto was built around the hustler narrative, ending the subsidy will hurt mwananchi.

‘’Kenya’s president, William Ruto has inherited debt and there is no magic he can do that can cancel the debt immediately. He has to take things easy so he won’t shoot himself and make some pronouncement that will make people go against him.’’

"Kenya's economy is bad and it will take time to get in shape despite the fact that he has so many plans to bring it back, it won’t be so easy the way he wants it. He needs to take his time and I would advise him to step down the removal of subsidy, it is not yet time to do it." Read the statement in part.

Pulse Live Kenya

He also cautioned the head of state against making declarations that could place him on a collision path with the people especially at the early stages of his presidency.

"He needs to do things gradually although he has the people at heart but rushing these things will create problems for him, Ruto should slow down a bit.’’ Added the statement.

August election prophesy

The self-proclaimed prophet has been following Kenyan politics keenly and predicted a round 1 win for Ruto on Thursday, August 4, just five days to the polls.

"Without rigging, William Ruto will become Kenya's next president and will make the country better for the people. Of paramount is that he should employ a new strategy and work more on Mount Kenya, the youth and women.