Investigations unearth details on cop who threw teargas at Martha Karua

Kisii Central Police boss Peter Kimani confirmed the officer was out of work on leave and did not attend the event in an official capacity as he was on leave.

Kimani explained that the cop did not attend the routine parade that is held at the station every morning before officers are deployed on various assignments.

All was proceeding well in the Kenya Kwanza rally until the teargas was lobbed.

Martha Karua’s rally cut short as teargas canister explodes Pulse Live Kenya

Karua’s security team moved in swiftly and whisked her away to safety as the crowd dispersed in confusion.

In the ensuing stampede, several people were injured as the Azimio la Umoja deputy presidential candidate remained undeterred and left the venue to continue with her rallies in the county.

Security officers at the venue moved in and arrested the suspect who was arraigned before Kisumu Chief Magistrate Teresa Odera.

The motive of the police officer is now the subject of investigations with anti-terror police granted ten days to hold him in custody and proceed with investigations.

Mr Josephat Makori who is accused of throwing a teargas canister during Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition rally at Gusii Stadium in Kisii County.{PHOTO :Tony Omondi} Pulse Live Kenya

“At this stage, the prosecution has also proved beyond doubt that the safety of the accused is not guaranteed. We want to ensure he will still be alive when he comes back here.

“The accused also confirmed this saying he is not feeling well and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kisumu with supporting medical reports,” the magistrate directed.

The Wednesday incident saw outgoing Kisii Governor James Ongwae and ODM’s gubernatorial candidate Simba Arati trade accusations with preliminary reports indicating that there was tension between the two rival camps.