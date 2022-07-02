Investigations have unearthed new details on the police officer who was arrested for lobbing teargas canister during Martha Karua’s rally in Kisii on June 30, ending the event prematurely.
Investigations unearth details on cop who threw teargas at Martha Karua
Karua’s security team moved in swiftly and whisked her away to safety as the crowd dispersed in confusion, leaving many injured
Kisii Central Police boss Peter Kimani confirmed the officer was out of work on leave and did not attend the event in an official capacity as he was on leave.
Kimani explained that the cop did not attend the routine parade that is held at the station every morning before officers are deployed on various assignments.
All was proceeding well in the Kenya Kwanza rally until the teargas was lobbed.
Karua’s security team moved in swiftly and whisked her away to safety as the crowd dispersed in confusion.
In the ensuing stampede, several people were injured as the Azimio la Umoja deputy presidential candidate remained undeterred and left the venue to continue with her rallies in the county.
Security officers at the venue moved in and arrested the suspect who was arraigned before Kisumu Chief Magistrate Teresa Odera.
The motive of the police officer is now the subject of investigations with anti-terror police granted ten days to hold him in custody and proceed with investigations.
“At this stage, the prosecution has also proved beyond doubt that the safety of the accused is not guaranteed. We want to ensure he will still be alive when he comes back here.
“The accused also confirmed this saying he is not feeling well and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kisumu with supporting medical reports,” the magistrate directed.
The Wednesday incident saw outgoing Kisii Governor James Ongwae and ODM’s gubernatorial candidate Simba Arati trade accusations with preliminary reports indicating that there was tension between the two rival camps.
"Ongwae has on several occasions told me that I will not be the next Kisii governor. I am asking him why he is so focused on me yet he is not on the ballot? What angers him so much whenever he sees me, leave alone my name being mentioned? What does he want with me," Arati lamented.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke