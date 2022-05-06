RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Atwoli demands firing of CS Chelgui after Uhuru's 3-day ultimatum expired

Authors:

Amos Robi

Atwoli said in other jurisdictions presidential appointees don't behave the way the CS has

President Uhuru Kenyatta alongside COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli at the Nyayo National Stadium during Labour Day celebrations on May 1, 2022
President Uhuru Kenyatta alongside COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli at the Nyayo National Stadium during Labour Day celebrations on May 1, 2022

Central Organization of Trade Unions secretary General Francis Atwoli is pushing for the firing of Labour cabinet secretary Simon Chelugui over what he terms as defiance and contempt of presidential directives.

Recommended articles

In a press statement, Atwoli says CS Chelugui who was on May 1 ordered to appoint a representative to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) board failed to gazette the nominee as directed.

According to Atwoli, the CS who was to make the appointment forwarded the matter to the head of public service - an act Atwoli says is subject to disciplinary action noting that in other jurisdictions no presidential appointees act in the manner that he has.

COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli
COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli Pulse Live Kenya

“It has come to our attention that the Ministry of Labour has blatantly refused to gazette the appointment of Sis. Rose Omamo to the NSSF board, in this act of defiance, both the cabinet and principal secretary of the ministry of labour have disobeyed the president by delegating the responsibility upwards,” Atwoli’s statement said.

Atwoli sent a message to the president insisting that CS Chelugui deserved to be fired for his conduct.

“As patriotic Kenyans we would like to remind the president that he should not be disrespected by his appointees and that failure to appoint the nominee as earlier directed warranted for dismissal,” he stated.

President Uhuru Kenyatta during the May 1, 2022 Labour Day Celebrations at Nyayo National Stadium as he directed Labour and Social Protection CS Simon Chelugui regarding NSSF
President Uhuru Kenyatta during the May 1, 2022 Labour Day Celebrations at Nyayo National Stadium as he directed Labour and Social Protection CS Simon Chelugui regarding NSSF Pulse Live Kenya

The COTU boss further outlined why he found Rose Omamo fit for the role, saying reasons the ministry had given a false narrative as to why it failed to appoint her.

“Against the narrative by the ministry of Labour sis Rose Omamo is articulate in all aspects of academic qualifications and equally runs one of the giant unions in Kenya,” he stated.

the president during the 57th Labour day celebrations ordered the cabinet secretary for Labour ministry to appoint a board representative at the NSSF.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Thugs strike Kibaki's home 3 days after burial [Photos]

Thugs strike Kibaki's home 3 days after burial [Photos]

You can't be president without Kalonzo - Sonko tells Raila

You can't be president without Kalonzo - Sonko tells Raila

Atwoli demands firing of CS Chelgui after Uhuru's 3-day ultimatum expired

Atwoli demands firing of CS Chelgui after Uhuru's 3-day ultimatum expired

IEBC issues fresh warning to political parties

IEBC issues fresh warning to political parties

Independent candidates lament signatures demand by IEBC

Independent candidates lament signatures demand by IEBC

KDF boss meets and highest-ranking US military officer [Details]

KDF boss meets and highest-ranking US military officer [Details]

CS Mucheru hits back at Ruto team over poll rigging allegations

CS Mucheru hits back at Ruto team over poll rigging allegations

Attackers surprised as target turns out to be senior GSU officer

Attackers surprised as target turns out to be senior GSU officer

Jubilee nominates Sabina Chege, Peter Kenneth for Raila's running mate position

Jubilee nominates Sabina Chege, Peter Kenneth for Raila's running mate position

Trending

Kibaki's report card issued in 1947 surfaces, revealing his impressive record

Former President Mwai Kibaki during his time as Finance Minister

Kibaki family reveals his last words, speaks on sharing wealth & political successor

Former President Mwai Kibaki's son Jimmy Kibaki addressing mourners during the 3rd President's burial in Othaya, Nyeri County on April 30, 2022

US Embassy announces university scholarships in US, how to apply

US Embassy in Nairobi

Light moment as Uhuru engages aide de camp in his speech

President Kenyatta ennagages aide-de-camp