Atwoli demands firing of CS Chelgui after Uhuru's 3-day ultimatum expired

In a press statement, Atwoli says CS Chelugui who was on May 1 ordered to appoint a representative to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) board failed to gazette the nominee as directed.

According to Atwoli, the CS who was to make the appointment forwarded the matter to the head of public service - an act Atwoli says is subject to disciplinary action noting that in other jurisdictions no presidential appointees act in the manner that he has.

“It has come to our attention that the Ministry of Labour has blatantly refused to gazette the appointment of Sis. Rose Omamo to the NSSF board, in this act of defiance, both the cabinet and principal secretary of the ministry of labour have disobeyed the president by delegating the responsibility upwards,” Atwoli’s statement said.

Atwoli sent a message to the president insisting that CS Chelugui deserved to be fired for his conduct.

“As patriotic Kenyans we would like to remind the president that he should not be disrespected by his appointees and that failure to appoint the nominee as earlier directed warranted for dismissal,” he stated.

The COTU boss further outlined why he found Rose Omamo fit for the role, saying reasons the ministry had given a false narrative as to why it failed to appoint her.

“Against the narrative by the ministry of Labour sis Rose Omamo is articulate in all aspects of academic qualifications and equally runs one of the giant unions in Kenya,” he stated.