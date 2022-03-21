RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Couple reconciles after dangerous fight inside speeding vehicle [Video]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The viral video shows the lady screaming for help as the car door dangerously swings open but the driver continues speeding.

A video which emerged showing a female passenger screaming for help inside a speeding Toyota Probox along Thika Superhighway has raised concern about what could have happened during the incident.

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso confirmed that authorities are aware of the incident which happened over the weekend while Kasarani Police Station sub-county Police Commander Peter Mwanzo said that the driver had been arrested.

In the video captured by another motorist, the female passenger can be heard shouting for help as the car door dangerously swings open but the driver continues speeding.

According to Shioso, police established that the two occupants in the vehicle were in a relationship and that the incident was a manifestation of a fight they were going through.

"Yes, it happened. But not a kidnapping situation as thought from the clip. It was a boyfriend-girlfriend situation disagreement after a day out. She's a student at KU and had a scuffle with her boyfriend who wanted her to accompany him for the evening.The clip captured her resisting as he tried to drive off," he explained.

The police spokesperson added that the two had agreed to reconcile and move on from the fight.

"They have been with the police today having reconciled. But the act was reckless and put her and other road users in danger. Police will determine appropriate action thereafter," Shioso added.

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso at the podium during a past press briefing
Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso at the podium during a past press briefing Pulse Live Kenya

It is said that the driver had picked his girlfriend who is a student at Kenyatta University and wanted her to accompany him for the evening.

Despite the couple’s reconciliation, the man was arrested and detained at Kasarani Police Station.

"We will charge him in court because of the manner he handled the incident, it could have easily turned fatal," the Kasarani Police Station sub-county Police Commander explained.

Kasarani police station
Kasarani police station Kasarani police station Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

