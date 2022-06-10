RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Life sentence for Kilimani daylight robbers caught on CCTV

Amos Robi

The judge said they were going to act as examples to others with similar intentions

A Nairobi court has sentenced two men who were caught on CCTV camera violently robbing a man around Kilimani area on the morning of June 25,2020.

Senior resident magistrate Zainabu Abdul slapped Humphrey Minyatta and Timothy Muzani with life behind bars after the prosecution proved beyond doubt the two were behind the armed robbery that saw Paul Sewe Momanyi lose his property as he headed for work.

The magistrate said the act committed by the two offenders was on the data of the growing list of similar acts whose sentence was to going to serve as an example to others.

"Since the prosecution proved the offence facing the two beyond reasonable doubt and having considered that such crimes are rampant nowadays, this court passes the mandatory sentence to act as an example to other young men intending to commit a similar offence," Zainab said in her ruling.

Momanyi was forced to surrender his laptop, phone and other valuables after the two young men threatened him with a gun and firearm which is yet to be recovered.

Zainab said despite the duo being first time offenders they did not show any remorse while carrying out the heinous act and left their victim emotionally damaged.

The arrest of the duo came after the video showing them robbing Momanyi made rounds on social media forcing Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to begin a man hunt for them.

“The operation took them to the densely populated areas of Gatina, Kanungaka and Kawangware where they laid an ambush for the suspects for three days and later widened their dragnet to Pangani where the two suspects were arrested after a week.

After the arrest, the first accused took the detectives to his house where they discovered the knife that the suspect had brandished and the yellow brown jacket and pair of shoes that he wore as captured in the CCTV footage on the day of the attack,” said the DCI.

Further investigations into the footage proved the two were the ones captured further tightening the case against them and sealing their fate behind bars.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

