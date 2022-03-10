RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Employee awarded Sh13.7M as damages for underpayment

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Susan Oyatsi has been serving in an acting capacity for nearly 7 years

The Kenyan Judiciary
The Kenyan Judiciary

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has been ordered to pay Sh13.7 million to Susan Oyatsi for keeping her as acting Finance Director for nearly seven years.

Recommended articles

Oyatsi had taken her employer to court, arguing that she deserved to be confirmed as the JSC Head of Finance after serving in an acting capacity since 2015.

She hired Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia who was able to obtain orders blocking the JSC from advertising the position.

Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia
Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia Pulse Live Kenya

The senior judicial officer was seeking damages amounting to Sh21.7 million as backdated compensation for being underpaid while serving as a director.

Ms Oyasti stated that she began her career with the Judiciary in June 2013 as the Regional Assistant Director in charge of Nairobi. In February 2015, she took over as director in an acting capacity.

Since November 2013, the Directorate of Finance, which had two directors, has been without a substantive office holder.

Oyatsi stated that she was among those who were first interviewed for the post in 2016, but the JSC stated that there was no successful applicant.

She then took over in an acting capacity from another individual for another five years.

The trained accountant had a second interview, however, Chief Registrar Anne Amadi informed her on September 28, 2019 that she had not been selected. She said no explanation was given.

Her lawyer told the court that Oyatsi did an excellent job during her service, garnering a recommendation from former Chief Justice David Maraga.

The JSC was defended by lawyer Charles Kanjama who argued that the commission could not afford to get the wrong candidate for the position.

Lawyer Charles Kanjama
Lawyer Charles Kanjama Pulse Live Kenya

He said that if the court ordered that she be confirmed as the substantive office holder, it would violate the principles of competitive recruitment.

Granting her the prayers sought would be contrary to constitutional dictates that recruitment and appointments should be done competitively,” Kanjama told the court.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Employee awarded Sh13.7M as damages for underpayment

Employee awarded Sh13.7M as damages for underpayment

Exclusive deals signed between Kenya and Zimbabwe

Exclusive deals signed between Kenya and Zimbabwe

Billionaire cucu goes after Rigathi Gachagua's MP seat

Billionaire cucu goes after Rigathi Gachagua's MP seat

Details of Uhuru, Raila's last minute cancellation of Nyeri rallies

Details of Uhuru, Raila's last minute cancellation of Nyeri rallies

Kenya plans to build Sh47 million monument for Big Tim

Kenya plans to build Sh47 million monument for Big Tim

Kenyan accused of killing 18 women in USA finally speaks

Kenyan accused of killing 18 women in USA finally speaks

Top candidates seeking to become Nairobi's next governor

Top candidates seeking to become Nairobi's next governor

Another building collapses in Kinoo along Waiyaki Way [Photos]

Another building collapses in Kinoo along Waiyaki Way [Photos]

Senator Linturi forced to apologise for politicking in church [VIDEO]

Senator Linturi forced to apologise for politicking in church [VIDEO]

Trending

Lady in Forest Road assault video reveals new infomation

A canva of an unidentified lady being harassed by boda boda riders along Forest road, Nairobi on Monday, March 7

Lady harassed by boda boda riders, KOT demand justice

Boda boda riders at the junction of Kirinyaga and Racecourse Road in Nairobi on June 27, 2017

Why police took 3 days to arrest Forest Road assault suspects

A canva of an unidentified lady being harassed by boda boda riders along Forest road, Nairobi on Monday, March 7

Wife of Forest Road assault mastermind helps police in investigations

Forest Road assault mastermind Zacharia Nyaore Obadia