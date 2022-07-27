What next after court suspends Prof Wainaina's sacking?

The court through Justice Jacob Gakeri in his judgement ordered the institution to reinstate the embattled Professor and that all parties involved in the matter should appear before any judge on July 28 for a hearing.

“Pending the hearing and determination of this application inter-parties, this honourable court is pleased to issue a temporary order suspending the implementation of the decision contained in the letter dated July 12 by Professor Crispus Kiamba in toto suspending, terminating and/or dismissing the petitioner from the Office of the Vice-Chancellor, rendering his position vacant and/or revoking his salary,” ruled Justice Gakeri.

Professor Wainaina had moved to court in an attempt to prevent his dismissal from the institution after the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua earlier this month demanded for the sacking of the former following a squabble between he and the government.

Kenyatta University declines to handover title deeds

The Professor together with the university's council had declined to handover title deeds to allow for the construction of the World Health Organization (WHO), Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention facilities on part of the University land.

“The Head of Public Service continues to act in a manner that completely flouts the provisions of law on the rights of the applicant and continues to breach his rights to fair labour practices,” stated lawyer Manwa Hosea, representing the Professor.

Following the squabble that also saw President Uhuru Kenyatta get involved, a six-member team was appointed to lead the university chaired by former University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor Prof Chrispus Kiamba.

Others were: Jane Wamoko, Carilus Odumbe, Maj. Gen (Rtd) Bashir Yussuf, Andrew Nyanchoga and Alice Muita.

Prof Kiamba during the Installation of the current VC Prof Stephen Kiama

Speaking at Kenyatta University on July 9, President Kenyatta cited a tassel regarding the ownership of the land on which the hub will be constructed. He said that the last weeks of his 10-year tenure would be dedicated to solving the dispute “swiftly and effectively.”