1,091 people have tested positive to COVID-19 bringing the total number of positive cases to 144,154.

The 1,091 were confirmed from a sample size of 7,300 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate stands at 14.9 % while cumulative tests conducted so far are 1,549,388.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health confirmed that 1,058 of the new cases are Kenyan while 33 are foreigners with 481 females and 610 males.

236 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 45 of whom are on ventilatory support and 159 on supplemental oxygen.

32 patients are under observation while 259 patients are on supplementary oxygen. 246 of them are in general wards while 13 are in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Additionally, 1,605 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,233 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

The Ministry confirmed that 533 patients have recovered from the disease; 297 from various health facilities, while 236 from Home Based and Isolation Care.

The total number of recoveries to 98,183.