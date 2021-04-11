21 people have been confirmed dead following COVID-19 complications.

In an update, the Ministry of Health said that 16 were late death reports and were recorded after conducting facility record units while 5 of the deaths occurred in the last one month.

This brings the total number of fatalities to 2,330.

Cumulative deaths by age now stands as follows; 0-9 years (45), 10-19 years (17), 20-29 (94), 30-39 years (209), 40-49 years (326), 50-59 years (524), 60 years and above (1,115).

1,030 people have tested positive to the disease, from a sample size of 8,316 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate now stand at 12.4%.

The total confirmed positive cases now stand at 145,184 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,557,704.

422 patients have recovered from the disease. 105 are from the various health facilities across the Country, while 317 are from the Home Based Care Program bringing the total recoveries to 98,605.

In terms of distribution among Counties, Nairobi has 401 cases, Nakuru 68, Kiambu 64, Kakamega 53, Machakos 51, Mombasa 51, Uasin Gishu 44, Nyeri 35, Kitui 26, Kajiado 24, Kilifi 24, Busia 19, Siaya 19, Nandi 17, TransNzoia 17, Kisumu 16, Nyandarua 15, Kirinyaga 11, Laikipia 9, Kericho 8, Bungoma 7, Mandera 7 and Turkana 7.