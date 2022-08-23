CS Eugene Wamalwa marks 19 years since Kijana Wamalwa's death

The late Kijana Wamalwa was Eugene’s brother and died in 2003, a year after he was named vice president by retired former president Mwai Kibaki.

“Today the 23rd of August, we remember and pray for the Soul of Our late Vice President, H.E Michael Wamalwa Kijana who passed on in London on this day in 2003.

“We also remember his quest for unity in diversity and a peaceful United Kenya, especially during this transition period,” he said.

Kijana Wamlwa was married to the late Yvonne Nambia Wamalwa in a sumptuous ceremony.

According to reports, it was said that he proposed in Shakespearean English, and arrived at church in a vintage Ford, wearing a morning coat.

Eugene Wamalwa recently revealed that the former VP had also married from the Kenyatta family.

In an interview with Nation, the Defence CS said he knew President Kenyatta’s family long before he got into power.

"Gathoni was Dr Njoroge Mungai’s daughter and the likes of Beth Mugo, Ngengi Muigai—you know their relationship with the Kenyatta's. Through that, we had very close ties and friendships," he said.

Infighting within the Wamalwa family

CS Wamalwa has been previously accused by Yvonne Wamalwa's two children, Michelle Chichi and Derek Mboya, of siding with their elder siblings in attempting to leave them out in the inheritance.

"The people who are fighting against us are extremely influential and respected, they are on TV every day with the President or the Deputy President," Mboya said during a past interview with Citizen TV.

Reacting to the accusations, CS Wamalwa termed his nephew and niece's views as "fake news".