RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Eugene Wamalwa marks 19 years since Kijana Wamalwa's death

Denis Mwangi

The late Vice President Kijana Wamalwa was CS Eugene Wamalwa’s brother and died in 2003

Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa
Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa

Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has commemorated the death of former Vice President Kijana Wamalwa in a post on his social media platforms.

The late Kijana Wamalwa was Eugene’s brother and died in 2003, a year after he was named vice president by retired former president Mwai Kibaki.

Today the 23rd of August, we remember and pray for the Soul of Our late Vice President, H.E Michael Wamalwa Kijana who passed on in London on this day in 2003.

Michael Wamalwa Kijana
Michael Wamalwa Kijana ece-auto-gen

We also remember his quest for unity in diversity and a peaceful United Kenya, especially during this transition period,” he said.

Kijana Wamlwa was married to the late Yvonne Nambia Wamalwa in a sumptuous ceremony.

According to reports, it was said that he proposed in Shakespearean English, and arrived at church in a vintage Ford, wearing a morning coat.

READ: I removed Wamalwa from the streets - DP Ruto claims

Eugene Wamalwa recently revealed that the former VP had also married from the Kenyatta family.

In an interview with Nation, the Defence CS said he knew President Kenyatta’s family long before he got into power.

"Gathoni was Dr Njoroge Mungai’s daughter and the likes of Beth Mugo, Ngengi Muigai—you know their relationship with the Kenyatta's. Through that, we had very close ties and friendships," he said.

CS Wamalwa has been previously accused by Yvonne Wamalwa's two children, Michelle Chichi and Derek Mboya, of siding with their elder siblings in attempting to leave them out in the inheritance.

"The people who are fighting against us are extremely influential and respected, they are on TV every day with the President or the Deputy President," Mboya said during a past interview with Citizen TV.

Reacting to the accusations, CS Wamalwa termed his nephew and niece's views as "fake news".

He further added admitted that the family was going through turbulence but insisted that the matter will be handled by the court.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Eugene Wamalwa marks 19 years since Kijana Wamalwa's death

CS Eugene Wamalwa marks 19 years since Kijana Wamalwa's death

Police clarify on how IEBC official died, dismiss claims of murder

Police clarify on how IEBC official died, dismiss claims of murder

How elections were rigged - Jeremiah Kioni

How elections were rigged - Jeremiah Kioni

Raila lists 11 instances Chebukati allegedly broke the law

Raila lists 11 instances Chebukati allegedly broke the law

Wife of man who set himself on fire reveals husband's troubled past

Wife of man who set himself on fire reveals husband's troubled past

IEBC officials attacked as team preps for Supreme court case

IEBC officials attacked as team preps for Supreme court case

Another IEBC official dies mysteriously

Another IEBC official dies mysteriously

Wajackoyah summons his running mate, threatens to sue her

Wajackoyah summons his running mate, threatens to sue her

Can Supreme Court make Raila President without re-run? What the law says

Can Supreme Court make Raila President without re-run? What the law says

Trending

Kenyan lawyers and politicians (L to R): Senior Counsel James Orengo (Siaya Governor-elect), Senior Counsel Otiende Amollo (Rarieda MP), Prof. Kithure Kindiki (Kenya Kwanza Chief Agent) and Nelson Havi (2022 UDA MP candidate)

Top lawyers assembled by Azimio and Kenya Kwanza for Supreme Court petition on Ruto’s win

File image of DCI detectives at a crime scene in Kenya

Police reveal new information on death of IEBC Returning Officer

Chief Justice Martha Koome delivering judgement at the Supreme Court

Why Supreme Court changed venue of hearing Raila's presidential election petition

Hellen Wendy died after she drowned inside a swimming pool in Canada

Hellen Wendy's boyfriend reveals last moments they shared