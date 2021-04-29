CS Farida Karoney reveals how she received news of her appointment to Cabinet

Speaking on Citizen TV, Ms Karoney said she was in Mombasa for a strategy retreat alongside other senior managers at the Royal Media Services, when President Uhuru Kenyatta was announcing the nominees.

At the time, she was busy updating the news producer of profiles of individuals that had already been named but didn’t know that she was among them.

They had just arrived when she heard her name mentioned as she was in her room and at first, she wondered who that was.

“I still remember clearly, it was on 26th January, we had gone to Mombasa for strategy session and I was busy calling the gallery because I know a lot of the people that were being appointed so I was briefing the producer on their CVs. Then I said let me go to the room and change because we had just arrived then I sit to watch and I asked which Farida is this. I didn’t know until that time,” narrated Karoney.

At the time, Farida Karoney worked as the Chief Operations Officer at the Royal Media Services.

She mentioned that the opportunity came at a time she had talked to the RMS Vice Chairperson about leaving the company, because she had done all that needed to be done at the Communication Centre.