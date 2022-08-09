RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Matiang'i assures Kenyans of security after casting his vote [Video]

Denis Mwangi

CS Matiang'i said the government was ready to provide aerial support

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i cast his vote at Manga Girls PAG High School in Borabu, Nyamira.

After casting his vote, CS Matiang’i assured Kenyans that the government would provide enough security to facilitate the exercise across the country.

"We have deployed our officers effectively to support IEBC. IEBC is the main actor today. We are playing a supportive role,” he said.

The CS also added that the government would provide aerial support in terms of providing security as well as the movement of IEBC material and staff.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika cast her vote at Ngomongo Polling Station in Nakuru county.

She said her experience was smooth and urged Kenyans to participate in the electoral process.

Presidential running mate David Waihiga Mwaure cast his vote at Upperhill High School in Nairobi.

He told Kenyans that voting is not only a constitutional right but a divine mandate, explaining that while it is God who gives authority, he uses voters to choose leaders.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

Matiang'i assures Kenyans of security after casting his vote [Video]

