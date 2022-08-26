RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Matiang'i declares holiday in 8 areas across the country

Denis Mwangi

Employers around the country are requested to release their employees affected by the directive

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i addressing the media on August 5 2022
Interior CS Fred Matiang'i addressing the media on August 5 2022

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has declared Monday, August 29, 2022 in certain parts of the country.

Matiang’i issued a notice announcing that the public holiday would be observed in areas where the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission plans to hold by-elections.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has, vide gazette notice (Vol. CXXIV—No. 169), declared that elections will be held in the listed electoral areas on Monday, August 29, 2022.

1. Mombasa County.

2. Kakamega County.

3. Kitui Rural Constituency.

4. Kacheliba Constituency.

5. Pokot South Constituency.

6. Rongai Constituency.

7. Kwa Njenga Ward (Embakasi South Constituency)

8. Nyaki West Ward (Imenti North Constituency).

In accordance with the Constitution of Kenya (Articles 101 (1), 177 (1) (a) and 180 (1) and the Public Holidays Act (Sections 2(4) and 3), Monday, 29th August 2022 has been declared a public holiday in the listed electoral areas.

“Employers around the country are requested to release their employees who are registered voters in the listed electoral areas to enable them to vote,” CS Matiang’i said.

The IEBC postponed elections in the above listed areas on August 9, 2022 after errors were made with the printing of election material.

On Monday, three petitioners went to court seeking orders to compel CS Matiang'i to declare Monday a holiday.

More to follow...

