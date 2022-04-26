RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Matiang’i declares May 3rd a public holiday

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Tuesday is a public holiday

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has declared Tuesday, May 3, 2022 a public holiday to celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr.

In a gazette notice issued on Tuesday, Matiang’i declared Tuesday a public holiday in line with section 2 (1) of the Public Holidays Act.

Idd-ul-Fitr is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide because it marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.

Muslims celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr with prayers called ‘Salat Al Eid’ in Arabic.

Friday 29, Declared Public Holiday

On April 23, 2022, the government also declared April 29 a national public holiday in honour of President Mwai Kibaki.

CS Matiang'i, who is also the chairperson of the National State Funeral Committee announced that the late president would be accorded full military honours during his state Funeral at Nyayo Stadium..

"The State Funeral for the third President shall take place on Friday (April 29, 2022) at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi County with full Military Honours and Protocols," the statement said.

Uhuru leads public viewing of Kibaki in Parliament

On April 25, 2022, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto lead the public viewing of the late former President Mwai Kibaki at Parliament buildings.

Kibaki’s body was carried in a military gun carriage escorted by officers from the Kenya Defence Forces.

A military guard of honour was also mounted along Parliament Road.

At the National Assembly, Kenyans will also have a chance to view Kibaki’s history as told through a photo gallery.

May 1st- Labour Day

May 1st, is also be a public holiday in Kenya, allowing Kenyans to celebrate labour day.

Labour day or international worker’s day is a celebration for labourers and the working classes and its promoted by the International labour movement.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

