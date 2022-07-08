RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Matiang'i declares public holiday

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

CS Fred Matiang’i issued a Gazette Notice explaining that the holiday was declared to mark Idd-ul-Adha

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i
Interior CS Fred Matiang'i

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has declared Monday, July 11, 2022, as a public holiday.

CS Matiang’i issued a Gazette notice on Friday, explaining that the holiday was declared to mark Idd-ul-Adha.

It is notified for general information that in exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 as read with section 2 (2) of the Public Holidays Act (Cap. 110), the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government declared Monday July 11, 2022 a public holiday marking Idd-ul-Adha,” read the notice.

Idd-ul-Adha is the second and biggest of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam.

It honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to Allah's command.

According to the Quran, Allah provided him with a lamb which he was supposed to kill in his son's place.

As tradition, Muslims slaughter animals and one third of the meat is consumed by the family which offers the animal, while the rest of the meat is distributed to the poor and the needy.

More to follow…

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

