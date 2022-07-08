CS Matiang'i declares public holiday

CS Matiang’i issued a Gazette notice on Friday, explaining that the holiday was declared to mark Idd-ul-Adha.

“It is notified for general information that in exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 as read with section 2 (2) of the Public Holidays Act (Cap. 110), the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government declared Monday July 11, 2022 a public holiday marking Idd-ul-Adha,” read the notice.

Idd-ul-Adha is the second and biggest of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam.

It honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to Allah's command.

According to the Quran, Allah provided him with a lamb which he was supposed to kill in his son's place.

As tradition, Muslims slaughter animals and one third of the meat is consumed by the family which offers the animal, while the rest of the meat is distributed to the poor and the needy.