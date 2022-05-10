RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Matiang'i expresses worry in money laundering gangs being elected to office

Matiang'i said Kenyans could have criminal leaders if they allowed aspirants to bribe their way into office

Panelists Rev Dr Samuel Kobia, CS Dr Fred Matiangi, CJ Martha Koome, Attorney General Representative, IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati and Lady Justice Njoki Ndung'u during a panel discussion on National Criminal Justice

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has expressed worry in the candidates who have offered themselves for election in the upcoming August 9 polls.

Speaking at the 2nd National Conference on National Justice Reforms in Naivasha, CS Matiang'i said the country risks having almost half of elected office holders belonging to money laundering gangs if Kenyans allow the candidates to bribe their way to the leadership seats.

“We could end up laundering criminals of unprecedented standards into our elective offices. We might have over 40% of elected office holders becoming our leaders if we allow all the ‘wash wash’ gangs and other criminals to bribe their way in the coming elections,” Matiang’i said.

CS Dr Fred Matiangi, Chief Justice Martha Koome and NCIC Chairperson Rev Dr Samuel Kobia engage as they head to the NCAJ Conference

Matiang’i defended the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), noting that the National Assembly was to blame for giving the space for money launderers to participate in elective politics.

The National Assembly has amended the Elections Act which had put a limit on the amount of money politicians could spend on campaigns.

The CS also said the issuing of unlimited bonds to social media abusers was hindering the fight against the spreading of hate speech.

The conference was attended by different government heads among them Chief Justice Martha Koome, the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, the Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai, the Commissioner General of Prisons Brig (Rtd) John Warioba, National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) chair Rev Samuel Kobia and DCI boss George Kinoti.

DCI Director George Kinoti

Matiang’i said the government had put plans in place to ensure the general elections were safe and that at least 10,000 security officers had been deployed to ensure things ran smoothly.

Chief Justice Martha Koome on her part said the judiciary was keen to provide more avenues to resolve election disputes through the Alternative Justice Systems.

