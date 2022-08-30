RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Details of Kenya's new number plates with hidden security features [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

The new number plates are produced at GSU headquarters and Kenyans have 18 months to change from the old number plates

CS Fred Matiang'i launches new number plates with hidden securtity features
CS Fred Matiang'i launches new number plates with hidden securtity features

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has launched the new-look digital registration number plates for vehicles in Kenya.

Recommended articles

The plates will be attached to cars brought into the country at the point of entry, according to Interior CS Fred Matiang'I.

They shall be synced with Kenya Revenue Authority systems to help eradicate incidences of tax cheating in the motor vehicle selling business.

CS Fred Matiang'i launches new number plates with hidden securtity features
CS Fred Matiang'i launches new number plates with hidden securtity features Pulse Live Kenya

The new number plates are in compliance with the amended Traffic Act of 2016 and feature an inbuilt security feature.

The new features allow vehicles to be traced, in a bid to help reduce crimes involving motorists. Some of the security features are only visible to security agencies.

The new number plates are being produced at the GSU Recce Unit headquarters.

CS Fred Matiang'i launches new number plates with hidden securtity features
CS Fred Matiang'i launches new number plates with hidden securtity features Pulse Live Kenya

"The work is being done by a multi-agency unit of the security sector and is part of the reforms initiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta after the 2019 Dusit attack," Matiang’i stated.

The ministry is planning to change all of Kenya’s 4.8 million registered vehicles to use the new number plates in 18 months.

CS Fred Matiang'i launches new number plates with hidden securtity features
CS Fred Matiang'i launches new number plates with hidden securtity features Pulse Live Kenya

"When the NTSA team calls on Kenyans to change the plates, let us obey and get it done within those 18 months," the CS urged.

According to Transport CS James Macharia, the new number plates will be used by 12 categories of vehicles.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Supreme Court orders recount in 15 polling stations [List]

Supreme Court orders recount in 15 polling stations [List]

Details of Kenya's new number plates with hidden security features [Photos]

Details of Kenya's new number plates with hidden security features [Photos]

CJ Koome lists 9 key issues that will make or break Raila vs Ruto case

CJ Koome lists 9 key issues that will make or break Raila vs Ruto case

Fernandes Barasa floors Malala in Kakamega gubernatorial race

Fernandes Barasa floors Malala in Kakamega gubernatorial race

Female DCI officer lures gang leader to a date before arrest

Female DCI officer lures gang leader to a date before arrest

Governor Ndeti celebrates son's graduation from international school

Governor Ndeti celebrates son's graduation from international school

Abdulswamad Nassir declared Mombasa Governor-elect

Abdulswamad Nassir declared Mombasa Governor-elect

Supreme Court orders Sh1M refund to Moses Kuria, here's why

Supreme Court orders Sh1M refund to Moses Kuria, here's why

Murder suspect who fled India traced to Kenya

Murder suspect who fled India traced to Kenya

Trending

A file photo of a police car on the road

9-year-old boy driving sister to school takes police on high-speed chase

Johnson Sakaja with his wife June Ndegwa & kids

Sakaja's wife & kids steal show during swearing-in ceremony [Photos]

2020 Land Rover Defender

Uproar over Nakuru govt's high-end official vehicle

Al Shabaab issue demands to President elect William Ruto in regards to Kenya Defence Forces presence in Somalia

Al Shabaab issue demands to Ruto, threaten attacks if not met