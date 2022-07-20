RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Matiang'i opens Sh81 million Anti-Terror Police Unit facilty

Denis Mwangi

This is the first Anti-terrorism Police Unit regional headquarters

Officers from the Anti-terror Police Unit stand guard at the DCI National Forensic Lab

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i accompanied by British High Commissioner Jane Marriott opened the first Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) Coast Regional Headquarters and Mombasa Police Station.

According to a statement by the British High Commission which is also involved in the project, the facility was constructed and equipped at a cost of Sh81 million.

The police station will provide a dedicated space for the ATPU to work on terrorism cases and allow direct access to the ATPU for the public.

CS Dr. Fred Matiangi in the company of the British High Commission Jane Marriot, IG Hillary Mutyambai and Deputy DCI Hamisi Massa after launching the first anti-terrorism police unit coast region.

This is aimed at creating more awareness about the ATPU’s work and strengthening its relationship with the local community.

The station includes a secure detention facility with separate cells and private ablution amenities for men, women and children.

With the assistance of our partners, we have steadily grown our capabilities to confront terrorism and other transnational crimes. We are immensely grateful to the people of the United Kingdom, through the British High Commission (Nairobi), for our continued warm and cordial working relationship and particularly on Counter Terrorism.

The building being opened today has state of art rooms including, storage areas, conference room, IT room, server area, armoury, CCTV room, 9 holding cells for male, female, and juvenile all fitted with fixed beds, modern toilet and adequate ventilation,” Matiang’i said.

The Interior CS also announced that the government had heightened security after receiving intelligence reports that criminal gangs were grouping in Coast region ahead of August polls.

Over the last year, the UK has supported the ATPU with various activities including training on terrorist financing, witness interviews, IEDs, gender sensitivity as well as the delivery of an internationally accredited Training of Trainers programme.

The building has dedicated spaces for different ATPU teams handling investigations, evidence analysis and forensics - enabling them to work together under one roof.

It also has a multi-agency room for the ATPU to invite in and to work closely with other national security bodies and international partners in a secure environment.

A training room was also constructed to facilitate the ATPU to embed key skills across their personnel.

CS Dr. Fred Matiangi in the company of the British High Commission Jane Marriot, IG Hillary Mutyambai and Deputy DCI Hamisi Massa after launching the first anti-terrorism police unit coast region.

Kenya is the UK’s premier security partner in East Africa. A primary focus of this partnership is to strengthen counter-terrorism capacity within the criminal justice system, in line with international human rights standards.

"The UK works with stakeholders across the criminal justice pathway, including investigators, detention supervisors, prosecutors and the judiciary, all of whom are key to preventing and disrupting terrorist activity. Terrorism is one of the biggest threats facing our countries. To counter this threat, I am delighted to support Kenya with approximately Sh1 billion a year,” the British High Commissioner said in her remarks.

Denis Mwangi

