CS Magoha announces how to check Form One placement via mobile phone

Speaking to the media on Monday, April 11, CS Magoha said that the results of the secondary school placements can be accessed through mobile phone texts.

Parents of the over 1.2 million candidates should send the pupil’s index number to 22263 to get secondary school joining instructions.

Pulse Live Kenya

CS Magoha said that this year's Form 1 selection was conducted digitally and those who are unable to access the instructions via text can visit the Education ministry's website.

He noted that a number of KCPE candidates did not get proper guidance on school selection and urged parents and teachers to do more to help.

The Cabinet Secretary disclosed that Nanyuki High was again the most selected school after 156,003 candidates chose it yet they only have 400 slots.

He added that 38,797 KCPE candidates had been placed in national schools, 214,960 in extra county, 258,456 in county schools, 726,311 in Sub-county schools and 2,045 in special needs schools.

The Form One students are expected to report to their new schools on May 3, 2022.

Magoha announced that the government will provide 9,000 scholarships to underprivileged students, in accordance with the government's 100% transition strategy.

However, he said that students from urban informal settlements will be given preference for 4,000 scholarships.

The CS also said that bursaries should be directed to needy children and those in boarding schools only.