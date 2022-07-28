RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Magoha finally apologises to NTV journalist

Authors:

Irene Okere

The Ministry of Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha has finally apologized to NTV journalist Rukia Bulle and the Muslim community for the unpleasant comments he made about a female journalist.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha alongside Muslim leaders at a meeting in Nairobi on July
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha alongside Muslim leaders at a meeting in Nairobi on July

According to Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM) chair, Hassan Ole Naado, the CS expressed regrets over his utterances and asked to be forgiven.

Further, the SUPKEM chair assured that they accepted the apology of the CS and wished him well.

"CS Magoha has apologized to the journalist in the presence of Muslim leaders in Nairobi. In line with the Islamic tradition of forgiveness, we forgive him. May Allah SWT (Subhanahu wa ta'ala) forgive us and guide him," he stated.

READ: Media Council's tough demands to Magoha for likening journalist to Al-Shabaab

George Magoha and Muslim leaders
George Magoha and Muslim leaders George Magoha and Muslim leaders Pulse Live Kenya

This development comes after a video emerged online of him making controversial comments about the NTV journalist.

In the video, the CS was heard asking an unseen journalist whether she represents the infamous terror group, Al Shabaab.

"Where are you from? Which media house do you represent, because if you're representing Al Shabaab, I will not answer you," said Professor Magoha to which some individuals around him burst out into resounding laughter.

[FILE] Ministry of Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha
[FILE] Ministry of Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha Pulse Live Kenya

Muslim leaders and clerics led by the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM) and other organizations such as the Media Council of Kenya (MCK), had demanded Magoha to apologize citing he undermined the constitutional and human rights to religion, human dignity, and press freedom.

"His statements undercut efforts to eradicate violent extremism, one of the greatest security threats to this country. It also exposes this lady and all Muslim girls to greater danger," stated SUPKEM Chairman Hassan Ole Naado.

The Media Council of Kenya demanded a public apology from Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Professor George Magoha for likening NTV journalist to Al-Shabaab during a recent media briefing.

READ:Why Muslim leaders are calling for Magoha to be sacked

Media Council demands apology from CS Magoha
Media Council demands apology from CS Magoha Media Council demands apology from CS Magoha Pulse Live Kenya

Magoha landed in trouble for insinuating that the said NTV reporter might have links to the illegal terror group Al-Shabaab, simply because she was wearing a Hijab.

Media Council CEO David Omwoyo pointed out that Magoha has the tendency of intimidating and profiling journalists covering his events.

.

Irene Okere Irene Okere An enthusiastic person who is passionate about writing.

