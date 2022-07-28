CS Magoha finally apologises to NTV journalist

Further, the SUPKEM chair assured that they accepted the apology of the CS and wished him well.

"CS Magoha has apologized to the journalist in the presence of Muslim leaders in Nairobi. In line with the Islamic tradition of forgiveness, we forgive him. May Allah SWT (Subhanahu wa ta'ala) forgive us and guide him," he stated.

George Magoha and Muslim leaders Pulse Live Kenya

This development comes after a video emerged online of him making controversial comments about the NTV journalist.

In the video, the CS was heard asking an unseen journalist whether she represents the infamous terror group, Al Shabaab.

"Where are you from? Which media house do you represent, because if you're representing Al Shabaab, I will not answer you," said Professor Magoha to which some individuals around him burst out into resounding laughter.

Pulse Live Kenya

Muslim leaders and clerics led by the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM) and other organizations such as the Media Council of Kenya (MCK), had demanded Magoha to apologize citing he undermined the constitutional and human rights to religion, human dignity, and press freedom.

"His statements undercut efforts to eradicate violent extremism, one of the greatest security threats to this country. It also exposes this lady and all Muslim girls to greater danger," stated SUPKEM Chairman Hassan Ole Naado.

