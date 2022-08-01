CS Magoha orders schools to close

In a statement sent to newsrooms Magoha said the move was after consultations with relevant stakeholders.

The CS said all basic learning institutions would close from Tuesday August 2, until Wednesday August 10 with learners expected to report back to school on Thursday August 11.

"Schools and parents are advised to ensure that learners from all basic education institutions proceed on their final half term effective Tuesday, August 2, and resume Thursday, August 11, 2022," Magoha said.

A gazette notice by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission noted that over 250 schools and 17 institutions of higher education will be used as tallying centres.

The announcement comes a day after the CS initially issued a directive ordering schools to close on August 6.

Speaking at Rev. Gitau Secondary School on Sunday, July 31, CS Magoha had said schools were to close from August 6 to August 15 to pave way for the elections which are one week away. The CS also urged school heads who had not allowed learners back to school due to fees balances to allow them back as there was limited time to cover the syllabus.

“The principals who still have some children at home should allow them back to school because we have very limited time, if you want to engage the parents, engage them when children are still at home.

Should there be a repeat election during my tenure which I hope will not then we will sit with stake holders and see whether it will be fair to examine the children if they would have lost a considerable amount of time,” Magoha said.

The closure of schools will enable the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to prepare the schools for election as some of them are used as polling stations.

Magoha also urged politicians to keep their last stretch of campaigns off schools to enable leaners smoothly cover the syllabus.

The CS recently cautioned school managements against discriminating learners over religious attires such as hijabs, turban and veils after it emerged some school administrations were sending off students.

“Nobody should be removed from school because of wearing a headgear whether it is a Muslim hijab, a Christian sister’s attire or an Akorino turban," Magoha stated

