Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced that Kenyans no longer need to wear masks in public spaces.
CS Kagwe lifts mandatory wearing of face masks in public places
CS Mutahi Kagwe however encouraged Kenyans to maintain social distancing and avoid croweded places.
CS Kagwe was addressing the country on Friday, March 11, 2022 at the Ministry of Health Headquarters.
"There has been a lot of debate and discussions on the continued use of face masks as one of the containment measures the mandatory wearing of face masks in open public spaces is now lifted," he announced.
The Health CS however encouraged Kenyans to maintain social distancing and avoid croweded places.
Advised that it was important to continue wearing masks during indoor functions, tasking the Interfaith Council to guide their followers on the safety protocols.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke