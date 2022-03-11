RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Kagwe lifts mandatory wearing of face masks in public places

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

CS Mutahi Kagwe however encouraged Kenyans to maintain social distancing and avoid croweded places.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced that Kenyans no longer need to wear masks in public spaces.

Recommended articles

CS Kagwe was addressing the country on Friday, March 11, 2022 at the Ministry of Health Headquarters.

"There has been a lot of debate and discussions on the continued use of face masks as one of the containment measures the mandatory wearing of face masks in open public spaces is now lifted," he announced.

The Health CS however encouraged Kenyans to maintain social distancing and avoid croweded places.

Advised that it was important to continue wearing masks during indoor functions, tasking the Interfaith Council to guide their followers on the safety protocols.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Deja Vu club responds to murder allegation

Deja Vu club responds to murder allegation

Raila summoned to appear before NCIC over 'madoadoa' remarks

Raila summoned to appear before NCIC over 'madoadoa' remarks

Martha Karua's lost earring becomes subject of jokes at OKA press briefing [Video]

Martha Karua's lost earring becomes subject of jokes at OKA press briefing [Video]

Investigation reveals how Al Shabaab infiltrated Manda Bay military base in Lamu

Investigation reveals how Al Shabaab infiltrated Manda Bay military base in Lamu

CS Kagwe lifts mandatory wearing of face masks in public places

CS Kagwe lifts mandatory wearing of face masks in public places

Engineer behind Kenya's first locally made limousine dies

Engineer behind Kenya's first locally made limousine dies

Woman arrested for faking kidnapping of a baby

Woman arrested for faking kidnapping of a baby

Kenya Power equipment worth millions found in Juja

Kenya Power equipment worth millions found in Juja

Law Society elects new President in closely contested election

Law Society elects new President in closely contested election

Trending

Lady in Forest Road assault video reveals new infomation

A canva of an unidentified lady being harassed by boda boda riders along Forest road, Nairobi on Monday, March 7

Lady harassed by boda boda riders, KOT demand justice

Boda boda riders at the junction of Kirinyaga and Racecourse Road in Nairobi on June 27, 2017

Why police took 3 days to arrest Forest Road assault suspects

A canva of an unidentified lady being harassed by boda boda riders along Forest road, Nairobi on Monday, March 7

Wife of Forest Road assault mastermind helps police in investigations

Forest Road assault mastermind Zacharia Nyaore Obadia