CS Kindiki to remove traffic roadblocks & declare Nyayo House a crime scene

The roadblocks will be replaced with patrol security officers who will be responsible for monitoring and ensuring the safety of motorists.

The decision to remove roadblocks comes as part of the government's efforts to streamline law enforcement operations and address concerns about bribery cases.

By replacing roadblocks with patrol officers, the government aims to create a more efficient and less intrusive system for ensuring public safety on the roads.

CS Kindiki has directed the traffic police to remove all roadblocks from November 1.

Pulse Live Kenya

This move is expected to ease congestion and reduce delays for motorists, as roadblocks often cause traffic jams and inconvenience for commuters.

The government has been exploring various alternatives to traditional roadblocks, including the use of cameras for surveillance.

CS Kindiki on passport processing

CS said expressed his intention to declare Nyayo House in Nairobi a crime scene due to widespread reports of corruption in passport processing.

He highlighted that Nyayo House, which houses the Directorate of Immigration Services, has become a breeding ground for individuals involved in corrupt activities.

The corruption situation at Nyayo House has reached alarming levels, causing inconvenience for Kenyans, including young graduates seeking opportunities abroad.

Kindiki received numerous complaints from citizens and even from foreign counterparts about deliberate delays in passport processing.

Pulse Live Kenya

Members of Parliament also echoed these allegations and raised concerns about the high costs Kenyans are forced to pay to expedite passport processing.