The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Kindiki to remove traffic roadblocks & declare Nyayo House a crime scene

Denis Mwangi

CS Kithure Kindiki appeared before MPs to answer questions

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a meeting at Harambee House on June 5, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a meeting at Harambee House on June 5, 2023

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has announced plans to remove roadblocks across the country, with the aim of improving traffic flow and enhancing security on the highways.

Recommended articles

The roadblocks will be replaced with patrol security officers who will be responsible for monitoring and ensuring the safety of motorists.

The decision to remove roadblocks comes as part of the government's efforts to streamline law enforcement operations and address concerns about bribery cases.

By replacing roadblocks with patrol officers, the government aims to create a more efficient and less intrusive system for ensuring public safety on the roads.

ADVERTISEMENT

CS Kindiki has directed the traffic police to remove all roadblocks from November 1.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki answering questions in the National Assembly on April 12, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki answering questions in the National Assembly on April 12, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

This move is expected to ease congestion and reduce delays for motorists, as roadblocks often cause traffic jams and inconvenience for commuters.

The government has been exploring various alternatives to traditional roadblocks, including the use of cameras for surveillance.

ADVERTISEMENT

CS said expressed his intention to declare Nyayo House in Nairobi a crime scene due to widespread reports of corruption in passport processing.

He highlighted that Nyayo House, which houses the Directorate of Immigration Services, has become a breeding ground for individuals involved in corrupt activities.

The corruption situation at Nyayo House has reached alarming levels, causing inconvenience for Kenyans, including young graduates seeking opportunities abroad.

Kindiki received numerous complaints from citizens and even from foreign counterparts about deliberate delays in passport processing.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaks during the launch of the Water Police Unit
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaks during the launch of the Water Police Unit Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Members of Parliament also echoed these allegations and raised concerns about the high costs Kenyans are forced to pay to expedite passport processing.

Kindiki pledged to take leadership in addressing the corruption issue and cleaning up Nyayo House.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Kindiki to remove traffic roadblocks & declare Nyayo House a crime scene

CS Kindiki to remove traffic roadblocks & declare Nyayo House a crime scene

Our mental health is badly affected - Healthcare workers cry for help in Vihiga

Our mental health is badly affected - Healthcare workers cry for help in Vihiga

Ruto issues ultimatum to CS Ababu, puts pressure on his performance [Video]

Ruto issues ultimatum to CS Ababu, puts pressure on his performance [Video]

Gov't hospital renamed after 8th vice president Wamalwa Kijana

Gov't hospital renamed after 8th vice president Wamalwa Kijana

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba appears in Parliament

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba appears in Parliament

EACC arrests Oparanya & his wife after raiding his homes in Nairobi & Kakamega

EACC arrests Oparanya & his wife after raiding his homes in Nairobi & Kakamega

Governor Kang'ata reshuffles Cabinet & sacks all medical superintendents

Governor Kang'ata reshuffles Cabinet & sacks all medical superintendents

CS Namwamba ready to respond to Ichung'wa after heavy criticism

CS Namwamba ready to respond to Ichung'wa after heavy criticism

Ruto gives new directives over ownership of Amboseli National Park

Ruto gives new directives over ownership of Amboseli National Park

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto during a visit to his farm in Kilgoris, Narok county

Watch Ruto's encounter with bull protecting its territory at his Narok farm

Moses Dola in his prison outfit

How love brewed in the newsroom turned into a 10-year jail term for Moses Dola

President William Ruto conducted an impromptu inspection at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Monday evening August 21, 2023

Ruto's inspection of JKIA catches staff, passengers by surprise [Photos & Videos]

Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina

Woman Rep evacuated to Nairobi for treatment after attack [Videos & Photos]