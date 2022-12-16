Kwani hiyo bunduki ni kalamu uandike nayo? - IG Koome

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome have pushed for the responsible use of firearms by security officers deployed to protect Kenyans.
Speaking during the 4th Memorial Ceremony for officers who died on duty held at Embakasi AP Training College, Nairobi, IG Koome said that police are duty-bound to protect both lives and property of Kenyans.
"We had others in Mombasa Road wanatupiwa mishale. Officer ako kazi yake anasindikiza pesa amepata barabara imefungwa. Anaanza kutupiwa mishale na akona bunduki. Jameni kwani hiyo bunduki ni kalamu uandike nayo," Koome spoke.
He said his office would stand with officers and that they should not express cowardice in the execution of their duties, pointing fingers at the Independent Police Oversight Authority.
"The other day they said arrest 12 police officers. The office of the IG will stand with you," he added.
On his part, CS Kindiki said his office was concerned over the killing of security officials by criminals, calling for more vigilance against armed groups.
"Two months ago we lost 8 officers and a chief...I didn't hear the kind of voices I normally hear when a police officer misuses a firearm which is a very rare occurrence.
"It's as if police officials are supposed to wait and be killed. Seems like a police officer armed to protect the public is supposed to wait until members of the public are killed by criminals. Therefore use the gun to defend the public and yourself,” he said.
CS Kindiki also announced that the government would set up a Benevolent Fund for families and dependents of the National Police Service and Kenya Prisons Service officers who fall in the line of duty.
