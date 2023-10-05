The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Reshuffled CSs react to their new roles, see what Kuria, Mudavadi & others are saying

Denis Mwangi

How Cabinet Secretaries are reacting to Ruto's reorganisation of the Executive

A collage of Moses Kuria, Musalia Mudavadi, William Ruto and Rebecca Miano
A collage of Moses Kuria, Musalia Mudavadi, William Ruto and Rebecca Miano

President William Ruto reshuffled his Cabinet on October 4, 2023, reassigning key Cabinet secretaries to different ministries.

This strategic restructuring aimed to enhance efficiency and bolster the government's efforts towards realizing its developmental agenda.

Here are how some of the affected Cabinet secretaries reacted and how they are taking the news

Office of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi was expanded to include the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

Musalia Mudavadi, expressed his gratitude and honor in response to his expanded role in the reshuffled Cabinet.

Mudavadi emphasized the significance of this dual role and highlighted his commitment to serving the people of Kenya diligently.

He pledged to champion the interests of Kenyans, both within the country and abroad, with unwavering dedication and integrity.

President William Ruto with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at State House
President William Ruto with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at State House
Rebecca Miano, who was named the new CS for Trade and Investments, expressed her gratitude for the trust and opportunity bestowed upon her by President Ruto.

Having previously led the Ministry of East African Community, the ASALs & Regional Development, Miano acknowledged the incredible journey she had in her former role.

"It is with honour and humility that I assume my new assignment at the Ministry of Investments, Trade & Industry.

"I remain dedicated to advancing our nation's growth, as envisioned in the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, and delivering progress to the people of Kenya. So help me God," she said.

Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano
Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano

Peninah Malonza, the former Tourism CS who was transferred to the Ministry of East African Community, the ASALS & Regional Development, reflected on her time at the Ministry of Tourism with immense gratitude.

She acknowledged the accomplishments in the tourism industry during her tenure.

Malonza viewed her new role as a significant milestone, enabling her to contribute not only to Kenya's development but also to the entire East African Region.

CS Peninah Malonza with President William Ruto in Narok County
CS Peninah Malonza with President William Ruto in Narok County

She emphasized her commitment to diligently deliver on the government's key priorities aligned with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Moses Kuria, who was moved from the Ministry of Trade and Investments to the Ministry of Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management, shared a personal glimpse into his reaction to the reshuffle.

He shared a number of gospel songs on his social media, suggesting a coping mechanism during this transition.

CS Moses Kuria chairs a meeting to discuss the implementation framework of the 47 County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs) on April 13, 2023
CS Moses Kuria chairs a meeting to discuss the implementation framework of the 47 County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs) on April 13, 2023

Additionally, a post featuring Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua without a caption sparked speculation, leaving many curious about its underlying meaning and potential implications.

President William Ruto's Cabinet reshuffle has set the stage for his second year in office.

The impact of this strategic restructuring on Kenya's development trajectory will be closely observed by Kenyans in the coming months.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

