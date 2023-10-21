The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Kuria to unveil 'Pasha', a platform for reporting gov't officers

Denis Mwangi

CS Moses Kuria unveils 10-point plan to transform public service, NYS, Huduma Centres

CS Moses Kuria chairs a meeting on April 13, 2023
CS Moses Kuria chairs a meeting on April 13, 2023

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has outlined a comprehensive set of pledges aimed at transforming the government into a more accountable, transparent, and efficient entity.

Recommended articles

In a statement on October 21, CS Kuria detailed 10 the key initiatives that form part of his ambitious agenda.

One of the cornerstones of the plan involves the introduction of Wajibika Town Hall Forums.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kuria emphasized that these forums, held in collaboration with all ministries across counties, will provide a platform for direct interaction between the government and the public, fostering accountability and transparency.

CS Moses Kuria speaks during a past function
CS Moses Kuria speaks during a past function Pulse Live Kenya

The Cabinet Secretary also revealed plans to roll out a digital tool for tracking performance contracts, project delivery, and individual staff performance.

Additionally, a digital Ombudsman tool, named Pasha, will be implemented, allowing the public to report cases of denial of service or poor service by government institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a bid to empower the youth, Kuria proposed transforming the National Youth Service into a leadership college. He said that those joining the public service will be required to join the NYS. He also said that NYS will serve as a contractor for government projects and private sector endeavors.

The plan aims to recruit 100,000 youths annually, creating a vast ecosystem of indirect jobs.

Kuria envisions Kenya as a thought leader in governance by converting the Kenya School of Government into the African School of Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The institution will take a lead in crucial areas such as peace, security, climate action, and democracy, fostering global partnerships to support the African Union Agenda 2063.

The Public Service will undergo modernization with an emphasis on replacing retiring staff with young Kenyans.

Kuria aims for an 80:20 ratio between technical and support staff.

He also said the ministry will introduce a transparent hiring tool, dubbed Jobo Bila Connection, to ensure every Kenyan, regardless of social or economic status, has an equal opportunity to work for the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Huduma Network is set to expand its services across Kenya, covering all government processes online.

Additionally, the network will extend its services to the private sector, aiming to become a global leader in e-commerce and business process outsourcing.

CS Moses Kuria
CS Moses Kuria Pulse Live Kenya

Kuria also pledged to reform state corporations, cutting wastage and aligning them with national objectives.

ADVERTISEMENT

To maximize efficiency, Kuria announced plans for government-wide business process re-engineering, technology upgrades, and organizational reviews.

The aim is to eliminate red tape and overlaps, ensuring a more streamlined and effective government.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto reacts as CS Kithure Kindiki issues statement on deadly Mashujaa Day stampede

Ruto reacts as CS Kithure Kindiki issues statement on deadly Mashujaa Day stampede

CS Kuria to unveil 'Pasha', a platform for reporting gov't officers

CS Kuria to unveil 'Pasha', a platform for reporting gov't officers

Historic meetings in Mombasa & Nakuru that led up to Angola's independence

Historic meetings in Mombasa & Nakuru that led up to Angola's independence

UPDATES: Universal Health & other highlights of Ruto's Mashujaa Day speech
Live

UPDATES: Universal Health & other highlights of Ruto's Mashujaa Day speech

Israel’s defence minister takes responsibility for deadly Hamas attack

Israel’s defence minister takes responsibility for deadly Hamas attack

Son buys his mother BMW after 8 years in prison

Son buys his mother BMW after 8 years in prison

The British roots of the conflict in Palestine

The British roots of the conflict in Palestine

Kenya Power explains token inaccessibility

Kenya Power explains token inaccessibility

Key dates for KCSE, KCPE & KPSEA plus KNEC's 5 key rules for 2023 candidates

Key dates for KCSE, KCPE & KPSEA plus KNEC's 5 key rules for 2023 candidates

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A CCTV captures a house help peeing in the kitchen

Outrage erupts after house help was caught on camera relieving herself in the kitchen [Video]

The Scene of an accident involving a trailer and a personal car along Southern Bypass in Nairobi on Saturday, October 14, 2023

Deaths reported in another grisly accident along Southern Bypass in Nairobi

Fake lawyer Brian Mwenda gets support to study law abroad

Fake lawyer Brian Mwenda gets support to study law abroad

File image of a crime scene

Eldoret: Policewoman shoots husband 12 times, killing him on the spot