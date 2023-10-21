CS Kuria to unveil 'Pasha', a platform for reporting gov't officers

In a statement on October 21, CS Kuria detailed 10 the key initiatives that form part of his ambitious agenda.

Wajibika Town Hall Forums

One of the cornerstones of the plan involves the introduction of Wajibika Town Hall Forums.

Kuria emphasized that these forums, held in collaboration with all ministries across counties, will provide a platform for direct interaction between the government and the public, fostering accountability and transparency.

Digital Tools for Tracking Performance and Reporting Issues

The Cabinet Secretary also revealed plans to roll out a digital tool for tracking performance contracts, project delivery, and individual staff performance.

Additionally, a digital Ombudsman tool, named Pasha, will be implemented, allowing the public to report cases of denial of service or poor service by government institutions.

National Youth Service Transformation

In a bid to empower the youth, Kuria proposed transforming the National Youth Service into a leadership college. He said that those joining the public service will be required to join the NYS. He also said that NYS will serve as a contractor for government projects and private sector endeavors.

The plan aims to recruit 100,000 youths annually, creating a vast ecosystem of indirect jobs.

Kenya as a Thought Leader in Governance

Kuria envisions Kenya as a thought leader in governance by converting the Kenya School of Government into the African School of Government.

The institution will take a lead in crucial areas such as peace, security, climate action, and democracy, fostering global partnerships to support the African Union Agenda 2063.

Modernizing the Public Service and Ensuring Equal Opportunities

The Public Service will undergo modernization with an emphasis on replacing retiring staff with young Kenyans.

Kuria aims for an 80:20 ratio between technical and support staff.

He also said the ministry will introduce a transparent hiring tool, dubbed Jobo Bila Connection, to ensure every Kenyan, regardless of social or economic status, has an equal opportunity to work for the government.

Expanding the Huduma Network and Reforming State Corporations

The Huduma Network is set to expand its services across Kenya, covering all government processes online.

Additionally, the network will extend its services to the private sector, aiming to become a global leader in e-commerce and business process outsourcing.

Kuria also pledged to reform state corporations, cutting wastage and aligning them with national objectives.

Maximizing Government Efficiency

To maximize efficiency, Kuria announced plans for government-wide business process re-engineering, technology upgrades, and organizational reviews.