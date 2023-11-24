CS Machogu introduces wife with whom they have 5 children, 3 who are doctors

CS said he and his wife Jemimah Machogu, are blessed to have five children, two boys and three girls.

Jemimah, is an alumnus of Mukumu Girls High School in Kakamega County. She is currently the vice chair of the Kijauri Sub-County Hospital in Nyamira County.

The Cabinet Secretary said that three of his children are medical doctors while the rest are out of the country for work.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu introduced his wife Jemimah Machogu to the public on Friday, November 24, during a graduation ceremony at Taita Taveta University. Pulse Live Kenya

Early life and education

Ezekiel Machogu was born on January 1, 1956, in Kisii and attended a local primary in the area.

After completing his primary education, CS Machogu joined Nduru High School from 1970 to 1973 and passed his O-level exams.

He proceeded to Agoro Sare High School in Homa Bay County from 1974 to 1975 for his A-level certificate.

In 1976 he was admitted to the University of Nairobi where he graduated in 1979 with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

On November 24, 2023, he was conferred the honorary doctorate (Doctor of Humane Letters- Honoris Causa) by Taita Taveta.

"The accolade serves as a pleasant surprise and a profound source of inspiration as it encourages me to stride further in my commitment to educational excellence and national development; I am indeed grateful that my service to this great nation, ranging from my humble beginnings in the Provincial Administration, is getting recognised in a great way.

"It is with a profound sense of duty and optimism that I promise to live up to the expectations of this honorary doctoral degree. I pledge to champion policies that ensure our educational system is robust, inclusive, and forward-looking. Our focus will be on nurturing critical thinking, innovation, and skills development to prepare our youth for the challenges," he said.

Employment history

Ezekiel Machogu’s first job was in the office of the president as a district officer and in 1989, he was promoted to the position of district commissioner.

In 2008 he transitioned to the Public Service Commission as a senior deputy secretary and served until 2016, when he resigned to join politics.

In 2017, he successfully vied for the Nyaribari Masaba MP seat and served until 2022 when he decided not to defend his seat.

During his term as an MP, he served in the National Assembly Committee on Regional Integration and the National Assembly Members Services and Facilities Committee.

Following President William Ruto’s win, Machogu was appointed Education Cabinet Secretary in October 2022.

Education policy changes during Ezekiel Machogu's tenure at the Ministry of Education

During his tenure as Education CS, Ezekiel Machogu has been involve in implementing several major policies and reforms in the education sector. Some of these policies include:

Reduction in Learning Subjects and changes in KCSE grading

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) proposed a reduction in the number of learning areas across different grades, such as lowering the number of subjects from 9 to 7 for lower primary, 12 to 8 for upper primary, and 14 to 9 for junior school.

The Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms proposed a change in the KCSE grading system to include Mathematics, one language and any other five best-performed subjects by the candidate.

Comprehensive school system

The Ministry of Education implemented the adoption of a Comprehensive School System (PP1 — Grade 9) comprising pre-primary, primary school, and junior school managed as one institution, dropping the term "secondary" from junior secondary and senior secondary school.

Community Service Program

The Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms proposed a mandatory three-month community service program for senior school graduates before joining tertiary institutions has been recommended.

Increased Funding for Education

The Presidential Working Party on Education Reform (PWPER) recommended an increase in funding for education, including funding pre-primary education at the rate of Sh1,170 per learner per year. The Ministry of Education also revamped the university financing model.

