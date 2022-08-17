CS Magoha: What happens if Supreme Court orders repeat presidential election?

Speaking on Wednesday, August 17, Magoha said that it was possible to have students in school and conduct an election.

The ministry would prefer to retain pupils in school than send them home because voting is a day's activity, according to Magoha, who noted that despite schools serving as polling places.

Pulse Live Kenya

"They (students) can be asked to play games and stay in their hostels," he said, reaffirming that schools would open on Thursday, August 18 after closing on August 2.

Headteachers' warning to CS Magoha over schools closure

Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association chairman Kahi Indimuli has warned Education CS George Magoha that the prolonged closure of schools would affect students.

Indimuli said that CS Magoha needs to convene a crisis to address the concerns raised by headteachers.

He argued that should the school reopening be pushed any further, students would have trouble preparing for KCSE, KCPE and the transition to Grade 6.

The Kenya National Examinations Council was expected to open a portal from August 15-30 for Grade 6 learners to select Junior High schools in readiness for placement.

“Students had started preparations for examinations, which is the most important period for candidates.

"If we delay further, the CS may need to call a meeting to discuss the way forward. We will see if we will be able to sit exams in December,” he noted.

Kenya Secondary School Heads Association Chairman Kahi Indimuli addressing the media Pulse Live Kenya

All the basic education institutions remained closed from August 2 as the country was preparing to hold the August 9 general election.