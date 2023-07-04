Murkomen announces compulsory installation of cameras in matatus & school Buses

These regulations announced during the prayers for victims of the Londiani accident on July 4, will require all Public Service Vehicles (PSVs), school buses, and vans to be equipped with dashboard cameras and vehicle telematics.

Telematics will provide a GPS system that shows the real-time location of vehicles and a black box recorder to transmit vehicle speed data.

Additionally, the system will record vehicle maintenance information, including service locations and personnel responsible.

Pulse Live Kenya

Integration with National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA)

The CS emphasized that dashboard cameras must be linked to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) site.

All government ministries will have access to this service, enabling them to monitor the location of vehicles with just a touch of a button.

Cameras will be installed both in the front and back of the vehicles to ensure comprehensive coverage.

Mandatory Enrollment for Saccos

To ensure the safety of passengers, all Matatu Saccos must integrate the new proposal in their cars to allow the system to provide real-time information on the location and speed of vehicles.

The program will also provide details about the driver operating the vehicle.

Cost and Completion Timeline

Regarding the cost of the dashboard cameras, CS Murkomen assured that the price will not exceed Sh30,000.

Additionally, the Ministry aims to complete the implementation of these regulations within six months.

Harmonizing Inspection and Licensing Standards in East Africa Community (EAC)

The CS expressed the intention to collaborate with Rwanda to harmonize inspection and driver licensing standards within the East Africa Community (EAC).

This measure aims to ensure consistent and uniform safety standards across all roads in the region.

Transport CS Kipchumba Mukomen addressing the Senate’s Roads & Transport committee Pulse Live Kenya

The move comes in response to the tragic incident at the Londiani junction, where a trailer with inspection issues in Rwanda was still allowed entry into Kenya.

Speed Cameras and Punitive Measures

CS Murkomen said the ministry is currently evaluating tenders for the installation of speed cameras along various roads.

These cameras, along with instant fines, will be introduced before the end of the year.