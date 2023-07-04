The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Murkomen announces compulsory installation of cameras in matatus & school Buses

Denis Mwangi

Cameras will be installed both in the front and back of the vehicles to ensure comprehensive coverage.

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaking during a past media briefing at Harambee House
Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaking during a past media briefing at Harambee House

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen announced a series of proposed regulations to reduce the number of accidents.

Recommended articles

These regulations announced during the prayers for victims of the Londiani accident on July 4, will require all Public Service Vehicles (PSVs), school buses, and vans to be equipped with dashboard cameras and vehicle telematics.

Telematics will provide a GPS system that shows the real-time location of vehicles and a black box recorder to transmit vehicle speed data.

Additionally, the system will record vehicle maintenance information, including service locations and personnel responsible.

ADVERTISEMENT
A model of a dashboard camera
A model of a dashboard camera Pulse Live Kenya

The CS emphasized that dashboard cameras must be linked to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) site.

All government ministries will have access to this service, enabling them to monitor the location of vehicles with just a touch of a button.

Cameras will be installed both in the front and back of the vehicles to ensure comprehensive coverage.

ADVERTISEMENT

To ensure the safety of passengers, all Matatu Saccos must integrate the new proposal in their cars to allow the system to provide real-time information on the location and speed of vehicles.

The program will also provide details about the driver operating the vehicle.

Regarding the cost of the dashboard cameras, CS Murkomen assured that the price will not exceed Sh30,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the Ministry aims to complete the implementation of these regulations within six months.

The CS expressed the intention to collaborate with Rwanda to harmonize inspection and driver licensing standards within the East Africa Community (EAC).

This measure aims to ensure consistent and uniform safety standards across all roads in the region.

Transport CS Kipchumba Mukomen addressing the Senate’s Roads & Transport committee
Transport CS Kipchumba Mukomen addressing the Senate’s Roads & Transport committee Transport CS Kipchumba Mukomen addressing the Senate’s Roads & Transport committee Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The move comes in response to the tragic incident at the Londiani junction, where a trailer with inspection issues in Rwanda was still allowed entry into Kenya.

CS Murkomen said the ministry is currently evaluating tenders for the installation of speed cameras along various roads.

These cameras, along with instant fines, will be introduced before the end of the year.

Motorists caught speeding will receive instant messages on their phones to pay the fines. Repeat offenders will face license revocation as a consequence.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why Judiciary has demanded Citizen TV to withdraw report on CAS' swearing in

Why Judiciary has demanded Citizen TV to withdraw report on CAS' swearing in

Murkomen announces compulsory installation of cameras in matatus & school Buses

Murkomen announces compulsory installation of cameras in matatus & school Buses

Driver of ill-fated Londiani killer truck speaks

Driver of ill-fated Londiani killer truck speaks

CAS appointees react after High Court quashed their jobs

CAS appointees react after High Court quashed their jobs

CS Mutua mourns his barber of 24 years

CS Mutua mourns his barber of 24 years

Blow for Ruto as High Court rules on legality of 50 CAS positions

Blow for Ruto as High Court rules on legality of 50 CAS positions

Nairobi matatu driver clings onto policewoman after accident [Video]

Nairobi matatu driver clings onto policewoman after accident [Video]

Ruto's lukewarm reception in Molo gets Kenyans talking [Video]

Ruto's lukewarm reception in Molo gets Kenyans talking [Video]

Police reveal details of how kidnappers lured Kenyan socialite to death

Police reveal details of how kidnappers lured Kenyan socialite to death

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Otieno, a driver who escaped death during the tragic accident at Londiani, Kericho county on Friday, June 30, 2023

Londiani crash: Driver involved in accident recounts how he escaped unhurt

Matatu driver clings on policewoman to escape wrath of boda boda riders

Nairobi matatu driver clings onto policewoman after accident [Video]

President WIlliam Ruto

Ruto clarifies gov't officials who will get salary hike from July

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja speaking at City Hall

Sakaja's new business permit charges for shops, supermarkets, butcheries