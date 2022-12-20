ADVERTISEMENT
CS Murkomen announces highest death toll on Kenyan roads since independence

Denis Mwangi

CS Murkomen: This is very painful to read as a government minister

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen reads the NTSA accident statistics in his office on December 19, 2022
Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen reads the NTSA accident statistics in his office on December 19, 2022

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has signalled a warning to Kenyans after announcing the highest death toll on Kenya roads since independence.

CS Murkomen was speaking on Tuesday, December 20, when he revealed the statistics detailing how many Kenyans had lost their lives in road accidents since January 2022.

An analysis by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) shows a 3% increase in road carnage as of November 15, 2022, with fatalities standing at 4,432 compared to 4,271 during the same period last year. This is the highest death toll registered since independence,” he said.

Murkomen said that statistics obtained so far in December 2022 alone were also worrying, asking Kenyans to be keener while using the road as they travel during this festive period.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announces the NTSA accident statistics on December 20, 2022
Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announces the NTSA accident statistics on December 20, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

“When we tell people that accidents are avoidable, I want to read the fatalities and how they are distributed.

For losing control (of the cars), we lost seven people. For overtaking improperly, 14 people died…and this is only December…for failing to keep to proper traffic lane, we lost 13 people. For excessive speed, we lost 12 people. For misjudging clearance, we lost seven people. For crossing without the consideration of junctions, we lost five people," he said.

This brings the total number of fatalities in December 2022 to 58 people, without factoring in pedestrians, who also lose their lives to road accidents.

More than 1,595 pedestrians lost their lives while crossing roads from January 2022 to December 2022.

The CS said 403 drivers were also killed in accidents this year, adding: “These are the ladies and gentlemen we depend on to protect others because these mistakes, that could be avoided, are because of them.

The number of passengers who lost their lives was recorded as 793.

The Transport CS also said that since the beginning of the year, over 1,190 boda boda operators were killed in road accidents.

It's painful. In one year, we've lost more people through accidents than we lost during Covid. This is very painful to read as a government minister,” CS Murkomen noted.

He added that the government has stepped up efforts to reduce road carnage by adopting a strategy which entails public awareness and enforcement.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announces the NTSA accident statistics on December 20, 2022
Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announces the NTSA accident statistics on December 20, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

We're encouraging passengers in both public and private vehicles to speak out against reckless driving and other habits that endanger the lives of Kenyans,” he said.

The Cabinet Secretary added that 90% of the accidents were a result of direct human error.

Denis Mwangi is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

