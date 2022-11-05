RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Murkomen gives way forward after pilots' strike leaves 10K passengers stranded

Denis Mwangi

It is estimated that the airline will lose Sh300 million daily as a result of the strike.

CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaking at JKIA
CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaking at JKIA

The Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) dismissed Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen’s calls to end the strike that has affected over 10,000 passengers at JKIA.

Recommended articles

CS Murkomen said on Saturday, November 5, that he had earlier called for a meeting between the association and management of Kenya Airways and recommended the formation of a committee that would resolve the stand-off to avert the strike.

KALPA officials asked for a two-hour time off to consult on the matter. Unfortunately, they did not heed the calls to suspend the strike which has led to massive disruptions in Kenya Airways operations,” the Cabinet Secretary said in a statement.

CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaks after 10,000 passengers were stranded following KQ pilots strike
CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaks after 10,000 passengers were stranded following KQ pilots strike Pulse Live Kenya

Murkomen added that considering the economic challenges and the biting drought Kenya was experiencing, the strike was akin to economic sabotage.

He visited the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Saturday and was shocked to learn of the cancellation of about 15 flights.

It is estimated that the airline will lose Sh300 million daily as a result of the strike.

Murkomen noted that apart from the airline’s losses, the strike will negatively affect the economy, especially the transport and tourism sectors.

I have been briefed by the Kenya Airways management that they are working with other airlines to reroute some of the connecting passengers, even as we seek a lasting solution to the challenge at hand,” he said.

The CS further called for the pilots association to obey a court order that suspended the strike and give the established committee a chance to work on resolving their grievances.

"Already, the government is thinking of ways to restructure Kenya Airways and make it a self-sustaining company with a more responsive working environment where it will protect the welfare of the pilots and where the pilots will not hold the company hostage,” the statement read.

CS Murkomen apologised to the over 10,000 passengers and transporters who have been affected by the strike.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Murkomen gives way forward after pilots' strike leaves 10K passengers stranded

CS Murkomen gives way forward after pilots' strike leaves 10K passengers stranded

Ruto, UK tycoon strike deal to create jobs in Kenya

Ruto, UK tycoon strike deal to create jobs in Kenya

Stay tuned, Kenyan presidential election is not over- Makau Mutua

Stay tuned, Kenyan presidential election is not over- Makau Mutua

Why Uhuru is still using Kenya Air Force jet after retirement [Photos]

Why Uhuru is still using Kenya Air Force jet after retirement [Photos]

Security officer returns Sh2.3 million lost cash

Security officer returns Sh2.3 million lost cash

Why Kenya Airways pilots have gone on strike

Why Kenya Airways pilots have gone on strike

Is CS Murkomen planning to restrict boda bodas from highways?

Is CS Murkomen planning to restrict boda bodas from highways?

Kenyatta University VC makes triumphant return after being reinstated

Kenyatta University VC makes triumphant return after being reinstated

Najib Balala appointed Vice President at world’s oldest wildlife conservation org

Najib Balala appointed Vice President at world’s oldest wildlife conservation org

Trending

President William Ruto speaking during a press briefing on September 28, 2022

Ruto nominates big names for PS jobs [Full list]

An accident scene along the Kisumu-Kakamega Highway in Vihiga County.

Trailer crashes into 10 cars, several feared dead

Uhuru Kenyatta lands in Burundi aboard Kenya Airforce jet

Why Uhuru is still using Kenya Air Force jet after retirement [Photos]

President William Ruto's motorcade

Functions of cars in President Ruto's motorcade [Photos]