CS Murkomen gives way forward after pilots' strike leaves 10K passengers stranded

CS Murkomen said on Saturday, November 5, that he had earlier called for a meeting between the association and management of Kenya Airways and recommended the formation of a committee that would resolve the stand-off to avert the strike.

“KALPA officials asked for a two-hour time off to consult on the matter. Unfortunately, they did not heed the calls to suspend the strike which has led to massive disruptions in Kenya Airways operations,” the Cabinet Secretary said in a statement.

Pulse Live Kenya

Murkomen added that considering the economic challenges and the biting drought Kenya was experiencing, the strike was akin to economic sabotage.

He visited the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Saturday and was shocked to learn of the cancellation of about 15 flights.

It is estimated that the airline will lose Sh300 million daily as a result of the strike.

Murkomen noted that apart from the airline’s losses, the strike will negatively affect the economy, especially the transport and tourism sectors.

“I have been briefed by the Kenya Airways management that they are working with other airlines to reroute some of the connecting passengers, even as we seek a lasting solution to the challenge at hand,” he said.

The CS further called for the pilots association to obey a court order that suspended the strike and give the established committee a chance to work on resolving their grievances.

"Already, the government is thinking of ways to restructure Kenya Airways and make it a self-sustaining company with a more responsive working environment where it will protect the welfare of the pilots and where the pilots will not hold the company hostage,” the statement read.