Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, Najib Balala is mourning the death of Mzee Kuldip Sondhi.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Balala said Mzee Kuldip was his mentor in the tourism industry and went on to describe him as a man who was a passionate hotelier.

He stated that late Kuldip was an individual who was very outspoken about sustainable growth of beach tourism at the Kenyan Coast.

The CS sent messages of condolence to the family his departed mentor, and prayed for comfort as they go through this difficult time.

“I’ve learnt with deep shock and disbelief of the passing on of Mzee Kuldip Sondhi. Mzee Kuldip was my mentor in the tourism industry. He was a passionate hotelier and very outspoken about sustainable growth of beach tourism in the Kenyan coast.

It is a gift to have had a mentor, a friend and a father figure like Mzee Kuldip. To his family, his kids Ranjit and Sonita Sondhi, I share the loss and sadness and May the Almighty rest his soul in peace,” wrote CS Najib Balala.